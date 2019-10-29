Baylor’s No. 3-ranked volleyball team will open up the second half of Big 12 competition at Oklahoma on Wednesday.
The Bears (17-7, 7-1 Big 12) are second in the conference standings, while the Sooners (14-5, 6-2) are third. Baylor is aiming for its eighth straight win over OU in the series. The last time the teams met on Oct. 2 in Waco, Baylor swept the Sooners behind a double-double from Yossiana Pressley (14 kills, 10 digs).
The match will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
