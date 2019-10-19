Baylor’s volleyball team had no trouble extending their winning streak as the Bears defeated visiting Texas Tech Saturday at the Ferrell Center, winning 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-19).
With the set sweep Saturday, the Bears (16-0, 6-0 Big 12) now have a 31-set winning streak, the longest in the nation. Tech’s record fell to 14-7, 4-3 Big 12.
Yossiana Pressley led her teammates with 12 kills, while Shelly Stafford had 10 kills and a .529 hitting efficiency. Marieke van der Mark had nine kills, and Kara McGhee had eight more kills for the game. McGhee also had a season-high nine blocks in the win.
The win gives head coach Ryan McGuyre 99 career victories at Baylor.
Baylor travels to Austin on Wednesday to play No. 4 Texas (12-2, 6-0 Big 12) at 7 p.m. to determine the early conference leader.
