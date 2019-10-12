FORT WORTH — Baylor’s top-ranked volleyball team threw up a roadblock in sweeping TCU, 25-18, 25-20, 34-32, on Saturday. The Bears racked up 14 blocks in the victory, led by Kara McGhee’s season-high eight blocks.
Baylor (15-0 overall, 5-0 Big 12) needed extra points to close it out in the third set, as it survived its longest set of the season. The Bears finally converted on their fifth match point of the night to claim their nation-leading 28th straight set.
“I feel like the extra points were good, and we were able to finish it off,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “We played fairly strong at the end.”
Junior Yossiana Pressley bagged a match-best 18 kills, while hitting .433. Shelly Stafford was also locked in with 12 kills on .526 hitting.
Setter Hannah Lockin tallied a career-high seven blocks to go with her 36 assists.
Katie Clark had 12 kills to lead TCU (6-9, 1-4).
Baylor will have a midweek open date before returning to the court next Saturday at 2 p.m. at home against Texas Tech.
