LINCOLN, Neb. – The 20th-ranked Baylor volleyball team picked up its first ranked win of the season when it spiked No. 18 Creighton, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20, at the Husker Invitational on Saturday.
Yossiana Pressley produced 19 kills for the second straight match, coming away with a .351 hitting percentage. Pressley also had seven digs.
Mariek van der Mark smacked eight kills and Shelly Stafford added seven for the Bears (2-0). Hannah Lockin turned in a double-double with 34 assists and 12 digs.
Megan Ballenger led Creighton (0-2) with eight kills. Baylor limited the Blue Jays to just .172 hitting.
Baylor’s road trip to start the season will continue next weekend, as the Bears will play Syracuse on Thursday and Wisconsin on Friday in the Hotel Red Invitational, hosted by the Badgers in Madison, Wis.
AP sources: Seahawks close to landing Clowney from Texans
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are on the verge of acquiring standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans, two people with knowledge of the deal said Saturday. Such a move would bolster one of Seattle’s biggest needs heading into the season.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade on NFL cutdown day is still pending a physical and had not been completed. Seattle reportedly is sending a third-round pick and two players to Houston.
Clowney held out from training camp with the Texans. The outside linebacker was unhappy about Houston using the franchise tag on him and no progress on a long-term contract. The Seahawks would have Clowney for the upcoming season at a cost of about $16 million. But Seattle has the salary cap space and a huge need on its defensive line.
The 26-year-old Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He had nine sacks in 15 games last season. He had a career-high 9 ½ sacks two years ago when he played a full NFL season for the only time. His speed coming off the edge could create all manner of trouble for opposing offensive tackles.
Bills cut RB McCoy in surprise move after down season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Turns out the Buffalo Bills didn’t agree with running back LeSean McCoy’s assertion that he was still “the guy” in their backfield.
General manager Brandon Beane cited the emergence of rookie Devin Singletary and McCoy having to play a diminished role as key factors in the team’s surprising decision to cut the 31-year-old Saturday when it established its 53-player roster.
“Difficult as it was, we always have to make what we think is the best decision for our team, and we just felt it was the right time to make this move,” Beane said during a conference call.
“We did see this being a running back by committee with whatever group we kept, and that would be a different role for LeSean,” Beane added. “And it is something you have to consider when you’re kind of maybe lessening a guy, you know, a bell-cow back for his whole career.”
Motorsport in mourning after F2 driver Hubert dies
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — An idyllic day for motor racing, under clear blue skies and late-summer sunshine on a picturesque track in Belgium, ended with the death of a 22-year-old French driver on Saturday.
Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert died at the Spa-Francorchamps track following a heavy crash at the F2 Belgian Grand Prix.
The Frenchman lost his life at the high-speed circuit after an estimated 160 mph (257 kph) collision with 20-year-old U.S. driver Juan-Manuel Correa’s car, as they accelerated uphill and then out of the notorious Eau Rouge corner on Lap 2. Hubert appeared to lose control of his car on the exit of the corner before slamming into the far-side barrier. His car flew off the tire wall and slid across the circuit before he was hit by Correa’s car.
Correa is now recovering in hospital after reportedly breaking his legs.
