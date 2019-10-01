Even if you had been detained in a sensory deprivation chamber tucked away in the back of a cave, you would have still heard that the Baylor volleyball team has been killing it. (The cave has WiFi. Your captors aren’t barbarians.)
The newly No. 1-ranked Bears (11-0 overall, 1-0 in Big 12) aren’t just killing it from a record standpoint. That’s the end result. They’re annihilating people with a .332 hitting percentage that ranks second nationally to fellow Big 12 foe Texas (.334.)
If you’re wondering what exactly that number means, you’ve probably heard that .300 is a very good batting average in baseball. Well, the same holds true in volleyball for hitting percentage.
So, how are the Bears getting it done at such a high level? Is it the tip of the point, that back-row passing from the dig patrol? Is it the precise setting of junior Hannah Lockin, fully healthy after an injury-hampered 2018 campaign? Or is it the powerful finishing ability of attackers like Gia Milana, Shelly Stafford and Yossiana Pressley?
Answer – yes.
“You said it all,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre explained. “It starts with our serve-receive, and we’ve been doing a very good job of passing out of the back row. And then Hannah Lockin’s been incredible with her decision making, delivering a lot of perfect passes right on the money. But even when she’s been slightly off, her location is still really, really good.”
Baylor will aim to maintain its sniper-like kill numbers when it hosts Oklahoma (10-3, 2-0) in its Big 12 home opener on Wednesday. Though the Bears stand alone as the only unbeaten team in the country, the Big 12 still has four teams that haven’t lost a conference match yet, and Baylor plays two of them (OU, Kansas State) in its next two outings.
“It was fun chasing that, being the last undefeated team, and now we get to try to be the last undefeated team in the Big 12. We get to try to relive that,” McGuyre said.
McGuyre said that the Bears didn’t discuss the program’s landmark No. 1 ranking when it dropped on Monday. He brought it up to the team Tuesday, but he wants the players to cling to the underdog mentality that aided their ascent.
“Obviously they’re aware of it, and we’ll talk about it (Tuesday),” the coach said. “But it’s all about maintaining that consistent mentality. We’ve been training like we’re second, but trying to play like we’re first. We’re happy to wear that target, but we’ve been preparing for everybody’s best anyway, and Lord willing, we’ll keep that approach.”
The Bears have benefited from some raucous support in their five home matches, including a record crowd of 3,878 for a sweep of Tennessee on Sept. 14. McGuyre has stressed to his team the importance of maintaining the same effort no matter the environment. If it’s outside of Waco or at the Ferrell Center, if the noise level resembles a rock concert or a memorial service, the Bears still need to be on their game.
But a rowdy crowd in your back pocket doesn’t hurt.
“The crowds have worked in our advantage in two ways,” McGuyre said. “We talk about multiplying the joy, and when you’re doing well you get to share it with your Baylor family. If you play great, it gets louder and louder.
“The other thing is, when you have struggles, the crowd can work to cheer you up and get you out of that rut faster. I think that’s really worked to our advantage, and been a detriment to our opponent.”
Bear Facts: A Baylor win over Oklahoma would give the Bears a program-best 12-0 start to the season. Currently, Baylor is tied with the 2009 team for the best start at 11-0. … The Bears are also two sets away from a program record for most consecutive sets won. Their streak stands at 16 going into the match. … Baylor has won the past six against the Sooners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.