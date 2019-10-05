Chalk up another win for the No. 1-ranked Baylor volleyball team.
The Bears haven’t dropped so much as a set in Big 12 play, sweeping Kansas State, 25-19, 25-15, 29-27, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor (13-0 overall, 3-0 Big 12) has 11 sweeps in 13 matches this year.
Yossiana Pressley pounded 20 kills and scooped up seven digs for the Bears. Hannah Lockin had another strong outing as well, dishing out 35 assists to go with 10 digs, three aces and two kills.
K-State (6-9, 1-2) outblocked the Bears, 11 to 8.5. But BU’s back-line defense was on point, as the Bears picked up 45 digs to K-State’s 27.
Baylor’s next action will come at Iowa State on Wednesday.
