The second-ranked Baylor volleyball team preserved its perfect record on Tuesday, sweeping Texas State, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11, at the Ferrell Center to finish nonconference play undefeated.
Baylor (10-0) is one of just two unbeaten teams in the country, along with Cal, which is also 10-0. The Bears have won 13 consecutive sets and have swept eight of their 10 opponents this year.
Baylor limited the Bobcats to a minus-.013 hitting percentage, the first time in two years the Bears have held a team to negative hitting. Shelly Stafford led all players with 11 kills, while Marieke van der Mark and Kara McGhee added nine apiece.
Hannah Lockin distributed 32 assists, and moved past Shelly Ginter (1985-88) for ninth place in Baylor’s career assist list. She has 2,466 assists for her career.
Baylor will open up conference play on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Kansas (4-6). The match will be televised on ESPN-Plus.
