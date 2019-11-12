The No. 3 Baylor volleyball team will take aim at its 21st win in 22 tries when it hosts Kansas on Wednesday.
The Bears (20-1, 10-1 Big 12) have lost only to Big 12-leading Texas (17-2, 11-0) in Austin. They’ve been especially dominant in their past two matches, sweeps of Iowa State and Texas Tech. Against the Red Raiders, Baylor hit a season-high .396 in picking up its 16th sweep of the year.
Baylor junior setter Hannah Lockin is the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
Kansas is seventh in the Big 12 with a 7-14 overall record and a 3-8 mark in league play.
