Coming on the heels of one of the biggest wins in school history, the No. 3 Baylor volleyball team will look to keep up its momentum at Kansas State at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bears (22-1, 12-1 Big 12) defeated No. 1 Texas in five sets on Wednesday, their first win over the Longhorns in 18 years.

Kansas State (8-18, 3-11) figures to be less of a challenge, but after Wednesday’s match BU coach Ryan McGuyre stressed the importance of staying focused and finishing the season strong. If Baylor can win out in its final three regular season matches, it can snag no less than a share of a Big 12 title with the Longhorns.

After Saturday’s match with the Wildcats, the Bears will play at West Virginia next Tuesday before closing out the regular season at home against TCU on Nov. 30.

