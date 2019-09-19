The fifth-ranked Baylor volleyball team will get a chance to go against two more ranked, undefeated teams at the Baylor Classic this weekend.

The Bears will host No. 17 Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday, and then will take on No. 13 Hawaii at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Bears, Tigers and Rainbow Wahine are three of the last nine undefeated teams in college volleyball. Baylor is 7-0, Missouri is 8-0 and Hawaii is 9-0. The other unbeaten teams are No. 6 Pitt, No. 24 Cal, Robert Morris, Temple, Memphis and Coastal California.

