The fifth-ranked Baylor volleyball team will get a chance to go against two more ranked, undefeated teams at the Baylor Classic this weekend.
The Bears will host No. 17 Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday, and then will take on No. 13 Hawaii at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Bears, Tigers and Rainbow Wahine are three of the last nine undefeated teams in college volleyball. Baylor is 7-0, Missouri is 8-0 and Hawaii is 9-0. The other unbeaten teams are No. 6 Pitt, No. 24 Cal, Robert Morris, Temple, Memphis and Coastal California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.