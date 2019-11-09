LUBBOCK – The third-ranked Baylor volleyball team smashed to its 20th win of the season with a sweep of Texas Tech, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, on Saturday at United Spirit Arena.
Baylor (20-1, 10-1) was locked in, finishing with a season-high .396 hitting percentage. Three players reached double figures in kills – Yossiana Pressley (17), Gia Milana (11) and Marieke van der Mark (10).
Junior setter Hannah Lockin notched her 10th double-double of the year for the Bears with 42 assists and 14 digs.
Baylor will return to the Ferrell Center on Wednesday to face Kansas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.