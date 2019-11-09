LUBBOCK – The third-ranked Baylor volleyball team smashed to its 20th win of the season with a sweep of Texas Tech, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, on Saturday at United Spirit Arena.

Baylor (20-1, 10-1) was locked in, finishing with a season-high .396 hitting percentage. Three players reached double figures in kills – Yossiana Pressley (17), Gia Milana (11) and Marieke van der Mark (10).

Junior setter Hannah Lockin notched her 10th double-double of the year for the Bears with 42 assists and 14 digs.

Baylor will return to the Ferrell Center on Wednesday to face Kansas.

