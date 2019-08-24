INDIANAPOLIS — In a move that stunned the league, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Luck felt mentally worn down and had met with team owner Jim Irsay to inform him of his decision. Luck then made it official in a postgame press conference.
The report came during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 27-17 loss to the Chicago Bears
The 29-year-old Luck has struggled to recover from a lower left leg injury.
Luck’s former coach Chuck Pagano made his first return to Lucas Oil Stadium since he was fired as the Colts’ head coach following the 2017 season. Luck did not play that season because he was recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder.
He returned last season and led the Colts back to the playoffs for the first time in four years, winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award.
But in March, he suffered a strained left calf, was held out of all of the team’s offseason workouts and returned on a limited basis for three practices at training camp in July. Lingering pain forced him back to the sideline and the Colts later determined that he had an injury near the back of his left ankle.
Coach Frank Reich had said he hoped to have an answer about Luck’s availability for the Sept. 8 season opener after the third preseason game.
Jacoby Brissett, who also didn’t play Saturday, would take over as the starter.
Baylor volleyball tops A&M, 3-1, in exhibition finale
COLLEGE STATION — Baylor’s 20th-ranked volleyball team wrapped up the exhibition portion of its schedule with a four-set win over Texas A&M on Saturday, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20.
“We definitely showed some things that we need to work on,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “I like how we played pretty error-free offensively. We will continue to strengthen our serves. Blocking was good, but that’s definitely an area that could be better. … I’m fired up about the season getting started.”
Baylor will open up the regular season at the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb., on Friday and Saturday. The Bears will play UCLA at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and then face No. 18 Creighton at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hawthorne scores second-round knockout for title win
AUSTIN — Waco’s Marquis Hawthorne made weight without any problem for his fight, but he’ll come back a little heavier.
That’s usually the case when you pick up a championship belt.
Hawthorne defeated San Antonio boxer Danny Baiz with a second-round knockout on Saturday night at the Erwin Center, claiming the American Boxing Federation’s previously vacant USA Welterweight Championship.
The fight was scheduled to go eight rounds, but Hawthorne (8-11-0, 2 KOs) needed only two to dispose of Baiz (13-2-0). The 28-year-old tactician who came up through the ranks of the Waco Boxing Club stalked Baiz with his jab and put him on the run, bloodying the San Antonio fighter with a cut in the opening round before battering him to submission in the second.
“That’s exactly what we came for, Marquis followed the game plan perfectly,” said trainer Tony Chavez.
Son of ex-NFL player arrested on murder charges
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — Authorities say the son of a former NFL lineman wanted on murder charges in Minnesota for the shooting of his parents was arrested Saturday in Mexico.
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett was arrested on second degree murder charges at a hotel Saturday in Cancun.
Authorities say Bennett had contacted County Sheriff Steve Och earlier in the day to say that he would turn himself in to the FBI. But a sheriff’s office statement said the arrest by Mexican authorities came before the information could be communicated to them.
“The FBI is taking him into custody now and will transport him to Minnesota in the coming days,” the statement said.
The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people 124 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Their deaths were ruled homicide from gunshots.