Baylor volleyball’s five-match road swing to open the season continues on Thursday, as the No. 17 Bears start play in the HotelRed Invitational in Madison, Wis.
Baylor (2-0) will play Syracuse at 4 p.m. Thursday at the tournament, then gets an even tougher matchup with No. 4 Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Friday. The Bears ascended three spots in the AVCA poll this week after defeating UCLA and then-No. 18 Creighton at the Husker Invitational in Nebraska.
Baylor defeated Wisconsin in four sets in Waco last year when the Badgers were ranked No. 2 nationally, giving the program its highest-ranked win in history.
Following the Wisconsin tournament, Baylor will move over to Milwaukee to face Marquette on Sunday.
