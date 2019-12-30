After a 12-day break from live action, the Baylor men’s basketball team took a few minutes to pick up the rhythm again.
But once the Bears got in sync, visiting Jackson State couldn’t keep up.
Baylor cranked up an extended run in the first half to quickly put away the Knights on the way to an 83-57 victory on Monday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor forward Tristan Clark returned to action after missing the last two games with soreness in his left knee. He scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds in 19 minutes of action.
Bears guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell filled up the basket with 18, 16 and 14 points respectively. Forward Freddie Gillespie posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
All of that after the No. 6 Bears (10-1) failed to score for the first three and a half minutes.
“I think the flow was just a little off in catching it and making the reads,” Butler said. “You had to get in the rhythm, definitely. Everybody had subbed out at one point and then got back in the game. That’s when we picked it back up and the energy seemed right.”
The Bears used back-to-back 13-2 runs to put some distance between them and the Knights in the first half.
Because Baylor bounced back from the opening lull, Bears coach Scott Drew was able to joke about it afterwards.
“I had to make sure we knew we do get points if the ball goes in the basket,” Drew said. “I think we figured that out. That’s expected after a long break.”
After Gillespie made a pair of free throws to cap the first run, Jackson State answered with an inside basket. But Baylor wasted no time in starting a new surge.
Butler and Teague both made 3-pionters and Mitchell went to the basket for a layup, all in less than 45 seconds.
Teague kept it going with a 3-pointer that put the Bears in front, 37-14, with 5:20 left before the break.
Jackson State guard Tristan Jarrett, the leading scoring in the SWAC at 20 points per game, picked up his second foul less than three minutes into the contest. Later in the half, he was whistled for his third foul and played just five of the first 20 minutes.
The Knights shot 29 percent from the field in the first half as they fell into a deep hole.
The combination of Teague, Butler and Mitchell kept Baylor rolling on the offensive end. Teague went into halftime with a game-high 13 points, while Butler contributed 11 and Mitchell added nine. That boosted Baylor to a 48-24 lead at halftime.
“Really pleased with how the rest of first half we were able to play on the offensive end,” Drew said. “And I thought defensively we were tremendous first half.”
Now Baylor will have the rest of the week to prepare for its Big 12 opener versus Texas at 7 on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.
“The good thing about this group is a lot of guys got conference experience last year,” Gillespie said. “I think one thing we all know is it’s rip and go. There’s no time to kick back. The minute (of) that first tip, it’s off to the races.”
