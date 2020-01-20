The Baylor men’s tennis team blanked Nebraska, 7-0, on Monday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears, ranked No.5 in the ITA preseason poll, boosted its record to 3-0 after sweeping Boise State and Texas-Arlington on Saturday.
Baylor doubles teams of Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto and Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen posted wins to earn the Bears the doubles point.
In singles play, Baylor freshman Sebastian Northhaft made his collegiate debut with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Nebraska’s Bradley Mittleman on court No. 6.
Bears No. 1 singles player Matias Soto survived a close first set to claim a 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory over Albert Sprlak-Puk for the clinching point.
Bears Lah, Finn Bass, Dickerson and Rahul Dhokia also won singles matches.
