The fifth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team fought off a challenge from Louisville to claim a 4-1 victory in the final of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Baylor doubles teams of Sven Lah and Constantin claimed a 6-3 win over Louisville’s Fabian Salle and Sergio Hernandez, and Bears Finn Bass and Sebastian Nothhaft defeated David Mizrahi and Alex Wesbrooks, 6-0.

In doing so, Baylor claimed the doubles point. Then things got far more competitive in singles action.

Louisville’s Salle defeated Baylor’s Ryan Dickerson in the No. 3 singles match,6-4, 6-4, to cut Baylor’s lead to 3-1.

Nothhaft prevailed in the first to finish of a trio of matches that went to third and deciding sets. The Bears’ freshman rallied to defeat Louisville’s Clement Filho, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

By defeating the Cardinals, Baylor improved to 20-0 all-time in ITA Kick-Off matches and booked a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships to be held Feb. 14-17 in Madison, Wis.

