The Baylor men’s golf is undefeated after two tournaments, and travel to North Plains, Oregon for the Nike Collegiate Invitational. The 54-hole tournament will be played Sunday through Tuesday at the Witch Hollow course of Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, a par-71, 6,997 yard course.
Baylor will compete against nine other top-25 teams. No. 4 Wake Forest, No. 7 Duke, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Texas will also compete, as will No. 15 Clemson, No. 19 USC, No. 20 Georgia and No. 21 Stanford. Unranked teams in the tournament are Florida, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU and Vanderbilt.
The Bears will play Cooper Dossey, Colin Kober, Johnny Keefer, Travis McInroe and Mark Reppe. This will be their third time to appear as the Baylor lineup this season. Dossey won individual honors at the Fighting Illini Invitational last week.
The tournament’s starting tee time is 10 a.m. CT on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
