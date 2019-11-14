Time: 8:32 p.m., Friday, Ferrell Center
TV: ESPN-Plus
Radio: ESPN Central Texas
Records: BU 1-1, Texas State 2-1
Notes: The Bears will try to rebound from a 67-64 loss to No. 20 Washington on Nov. 8 in Anchorage after they let a 13-point second half lead slip away. Sophomore guard Jared Butler is off to a hot start by averaging 24 points and 4.5 assists in Baylor's two games. Senior forward Freddie Gillespie is averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, but junior forward Tristan Clark is off to a slow start following last year's season-ending knee injury as he's averaging five points and five rebounds. Texas State is a defensive oriented team that is coached by former Baylor assistant Danny Kasper who worked under Gene Iba from 1986-91. The Bobcats are led by guard Nijal Pearson with an 18.7 scoring average and 3.7 rebounds while guard Mason Harrell is averaging 10.7 points and forward Eric Terry is averaging 10.3 points.
