For the 11th straight time, the host Baylor equestrian team won the Willis Invitational, defeating UC Davis Saturday, 14-2, at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears went 2-0 in the invitational. Delaware State finished as a runner-up, going 1-1, while UC Davis went 0-2 for the weekend.
Baylor took the fences competition, 3-1, behind the riding of Caroline Fuller, Gia Gulino and Maddie Vorhies.
The Bears swept the horsemanship competition, 4-0, with Katie Davis, Marley Mainwaring, Kacie Scharf and Gabrielle Marty each earning points.
Baylor (2-1) will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face No. 4 Oklahoma State in the conference opener.
