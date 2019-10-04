Eighth-ranked Baylor equestrian opened up the Willis Invitational with a dominant 12-3 win over Delaware State on Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears picked up a 3-1 win in fences, with Rachael Davis, Dominika Silvestri and Maddie Vorhies all scoring points. Baylor then proceeded to charge to another 3-1 win in reining, as Madeline Bomba, Madaline Callaway and Carly Salter won their disciplines.
Clara Johnson scored a 73.5 on Zeke for Baylor and Liana Caroccio tallied a 72.5 aboard Sweetie, as Baylor won horsemanship, 2-1. The Bears also cruised in flat with a 4-0 win.
Next up for BU will be a 10 a.m. Saturday match with UC Davis to close out the Willis Invitational. The event is free to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.