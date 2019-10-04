Eighth-ranked Baylor equestrian opened up the Willis Invitational with a dominant 12-3 win over Delaware State on Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears picked up a 3-1 win in fences, with Rachael Davis, Dominika Silvestri and Maddie Vorhies all scoring points. Baylor then proceeded to charge to another 3-1 win in reining, as Madeline Bomba, Madaline Callaway and Carly Salter won their disciplines.

Clara Johnson scored a 73.5 on Zeke for Baylor and Liana Caroccio tallied a 72.5 aboard Sweetie, as Baylor won horsemanship, 2-1. The Bears also cruised in flat with a 4-0 win.

Next up for BU will be a 10 a.m. Saturday match with UC Davis to close out the Willis Invitational. The event is free to the public.

