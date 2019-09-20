Another ranked team fell by the wayside of the tidal wave that is the Baylor volleyball team.
The fifth-ranked Bears handed 17th-ranked Missouri its first loss of the year, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24, in the opener of the Baylor Classic on Friday at the Ferrell Center. It was the sixth sweep in eight matches for Baylor (8-0).
Yossiana Pressley ripped 19 kills for the Bears on .333 hitting, which is also what the Bears hit as a team. Shelly Stafford had 11 kills on 18 swings with only one error for a .556 hitting percentage. Gia Milana contributed eight hills.
Tara Wulf led Baylor’s defense with 12 digs and Braya Hunt had 11. Hannah Lockin delivered 39 assists for Baylor, which will next face No. 13 Hawaii at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Kylie Deberg finished with a match-leading 21 kills for Missouri (8-1). The Tigers will play Hawaii at 1 p.m. Saturday in the tournament’s other match.
UMHB hosts Belhaven in conference opener
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hosts Belhaven University in the conference opener for the Crusaders. The game will be played Saturday at 6 p.m.
The No. 1 Crusaders opened the season with a convincing 56-15 win over Albright College last Saturday, extending its overall win streak to 16 games. The team has also won 33 straight regular season games, including 27 American Southwest Conference games and 62 regular season home games.
Mary Hardin-Baylor is 1—0 on the season, while Belhaven comes into the game 0-2 and 0-1 in conference play. The Blazers lost to Louisiana College last week, 20-14.
This will the second in three straight home games to open the season and will host “Hometown Heroes” in honor of first responders in Saturday’s game.
AP: Yanks’ Germán checked for alleged home incident
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at home this week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke under condition of anonymity because no details have been authorized during the probe by Major League Baseball.
Germán was put on administrative leave Thursday under MLB’s domestic violence policy.
The person said the incident occurred Monday night into Tuesday at Germán’s residence in Yonkers. Germán and his girlfriend have at least one child together.
MLB is not aware of any police involvement in the situation. MLB won’t announce any discipline until its investigation is complete.
Germán isn’t permitted to be around the team during the administrative leave, which can last up to seven days, barring an extension. MLB and the players’ union will speak next week to determine the next step.
Germán’s locker still had his jerseys, hats and cleats before Friday night’s game at Yankee Stadium against Toronto.
New York clinched the AL East title on Thursday night and will begin the playoffs on Oct. 4.
Germán’s status for the postseason remains uncertain. The right-hander is the team’s winningest pitcher this season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances.
The 27-year-old Germán, who has a $577,500 salary, has the right to challenge the administrative leave before an arbitrator.
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Philadelphia outfielder Odubel Herrera have served suspensions under MLB’s domestic violence policy this year. Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was put on administrative leave this week after being charged with statutory sexual assault.
In the NFL, New England receiver Antonio Brown is being investigated for accusations of rape and sexual assault, allegations the player’s lawyer had denied earlier this week. He was released by the Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.
