The No. 1-ranked Baylor volleyball team didn’t show any visible signs of a hangover. At the very least, the Bears were fair to middlin’.
The Bears fed their middle blockers early and often, and the twin towers of Shelly Stafford and Kara McGhee feasted. They combined for 23 kills and only two attacking errors in 42 attempts, as Baylor slugged by West Virginia, 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (17-1 overall, 7-1 Big 12) was coming off its first loss of the season, as No. 4 Texas swept the Bears in humbling fashion on Wednesday in Austin. BU coach Ryan McGuyre called the West Virginia outing “a weird match, where we can’t talk about Wednesday, but it’s hard for it not to linger.”
Ultimately, the Bears looked far from perfectly polished, especially when they coughed up a lead late in the third set and let the Mountaineers (10-11, 1-7) stave off the sweep. But their ability to extend rallies and keep points alive served them well, and they dashed the Mountaineers’ hopes of springing the upset.
“(The Texas loss) is something that still bothers us, but we just wanted to play our best,” McGhee said. “We have one way to play, and we always want to play that way.”
After the loss to the Longhorns, Baylor concentrated on going “fast middle” in their offensive attacks. That means, setting up the big girls in the middle of the net in rapid succession, and letting them unleash some high-velocity spatter before the defense has a chance to react.
It worked well against the Mountaineers. McGhee, BU’s talented freshman from San Antonio, tallied eight of her 11 kills in the first two sets and also built a wall at the net with nine blocks. Stafford, the fifth-year senior who’s a veteran of many a Big 12 war, produced 12 kills on 19 attempts with no errors.
“In practice on Thursday we really focused on fast middles, and we were doing really well in working on fast middles,” McGhee said. “So that’s something we wanted to get added into the game.”
Early in the match, Baylor’s super hero of an outside hitter Yossiana Pressley looked like she’d forgotten to wear her cape. Several of her spikes rolled down the net for errors, as she struggled to get a clean strike. McGuyre thought it was the inverse of the Texas match, where Pressley played well and “everyone else really struggled.”
So, instead, BU setter Hannah Lockin looked often to McGhee and Stafford, while sprinkling in some sets to Gia Milana and Marieke van der Mark at the pins as well. Lockin also self-dialed with great success, catching the WVU defense napping with a variety of well-timed dumps. She finished with six kills on eight attempts to go with 46 assists, nine digs and four blocks.
Van der Mark’s putaway down the line gave the Bears the triumph in the opening set, and then the Bears found more of a rhythm offensively in the second set, coasting to a 25-17 win while hitting .571, their high for the match.
They seemed to apply the cruise control and be comfortably headed to a seventh sweep in Big 12 play. Baylor took a 19-13 lead in set No. 3 following a drop-dead gorgeous floater ace from Lockin.
But the scrappy Mountaineers kept plugging away, and proceeded to fire off a 10-2 set-closing run. Baylor trailed 24-22 when Bri Coleman came off the bench following a Pressley kill, but Coleman’s ensuing serve trickled into the net, giving WVU the set victory.
So, was it a case of the Mountaineers playing well, or Baylor playing poorly?
“It was a combination,” McGuyre said. “We did not receive serve well in those rotations, so we couldn’t really run an offense, and then we kind of slapped the ball back over. It wasn’t Baylor way.”
However, the Bears got back to playing the “Baylor way” in the fourth set. The teams swapped the score back and forth, and BU found itself locked at 18-all late. But the Bears cranked up the heat with a 7-0 match-closing run. That included one long volley where libero Tara Wulf sprawled out to make three superior saves at different junctures, before Pressley finally finished the point off with a laser.
Wulf, who McGuyre labeled “one of the best passers in our conference,” finished with 17 digs.
“It’s a lot of fun to be everywhere and not let the ball drop,” Wulf said. “It makes me really mad when the ball drops, on me especially, but I’m just trying to keep the ball alive for my teammates.”
Pressley got rolling as the match progressed and finished with a team-high 14 kills for the Bears. Milana chipped in eight kills.
The victory gave McGuyre his 100th career win at Baylor, becoming the fastest coach in program history to reach that milestone, in just 142 matches.
“I hope I get another a hundred. It starts with one match,” McGuyre said. “It’s been such a beautiful time at Baylor. It wasn’t easy. There was some turmoil and adversity right after I arrived here with the university, but the people have been great from when I first got here. … It feels like home.”
