The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will head to Clinton, S.C., to take part in a tri-meet with St. Leo (Fla.) University and host Presbyterian College.
The Bears (4-0) have wins over Mary Hardin-Baylor, Limestone, Oregon and Gannon so far this season, and are 57-1 all-time under Felecia Mulkey. Neither Presbyterian (0-2) nor St. Leo (0-1) have won a match this year. It'll be the first meeting for Baylor against either team.
The match, scheduled for 5 p.m. Central, will be televised on ESPN Plus.
