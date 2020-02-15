AUBURN, Ala. — The No. 1 Auburn equestrian team dominated in nearly every discipline as it romped to a 15-4 win over No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.

Auburn (11-0) rolled to a 5-0 win in horsemanship before allowing Baylor (3-6) to score a point in flat riding.

The Tigers cruised to a 4-1 win in reining before the Bears put up their best showing of the day in fences as they dropped a 3-2 decision.

