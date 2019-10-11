The No. 1 Baylor volleyball team hasn’t lost yet, and doesn’t want that to change on Saturday.

The Bears (14-0 overall, 4-0 Big 12) will face TCU (6-8, 1-3) at 1 p.m. at the Frogs’ University Recreation Center in Fort Worth. Baylor is the last remaining unbeaten team in college volleyball, and has won 25 sets in a row during its winning streak. The Bears will be looking for their third straight win over TCU in Fort Worth.

TCU is coming off a five-set win over Texas Tech in Lubbock last Sunday.

The match will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.

