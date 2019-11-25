Highly-recruited Newton High School defensive end James Sylvester verbally committed to Baylor on Monday night.

The 6-4, 225-pound Sylvester is a four-star recruit by Rivals.com who recently de-committed from TCU and has been recruited by schools like Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Florida State.

Sylvester has recorded 74 tackles with 11 sacks and 19 for loss this season for an 11-1 Newton team that will play in the Class 3A Division II area playoffs Friday against Daingerfield.

Sylvester is the 14th commitment in Baylor's 2020 class and the third defensive end as he joins Alven Johnson from Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge, La., and Sache's Anthony Anyanwu.

