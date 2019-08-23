Following two straight Elite Eight appearances, Baylor is no longer that program trying to earn the respect of the nation’s premier soccer teams.
Securing a No. 14 preseason ranking, the Bears fit nicely in that group now.
They’re coming off their first Big 12 regular season championship since 1998 after they won the league’s postseason tournament in 2017.
The bar has been raised, and the Baylor players know it.
“The standard has been raised quite a bit,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “I think there’s a little bit of pressure that the girls are having to sort through, which is a different thing for us to navigate as a staff. They’re asking how to carry on that legacy of excellence without getting bogged down in it and feeling like a weight on their shoulders, but using it as some momentum and some energy to continue to compete at a high level.”
Seniors like Raegan Padgett and Camryn Wendlandt will be counted on to lead the Bears when they open the season against Northwestern State at 4 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Coming off last year’s 20-6 season and 8-1 Big 12 finish, the Bears have been picked second in the conference’s preseason coaches poll behind perennial power West Virginia. But they know they’ve got to play with the same drive and passion of Baylor’s last two teams to piece together another memorable season.
“I feel like there are high expectations for us to perform well,” Padgett said. “Obviously, we want championships and we want to win, but we can’t get there without doing all the small things first.”
With first-team All-American Julie James gone after leading last year’s team in scoring, the Bears will count on Padgett and Wendlandt to lead Baylor’s offense.
Wendlandt was one of the best clutch players in the Big 12 as a junior last year as she nailed 10 goals including five game-winners.
“I’m just expecting to give everything I have because it’s the last three months I’ll ever play soccer in my life,” Wendlandt said. “I don’t want to leave any regret behind. So I don’t feel like just because of how I performed last year, I have more on me this year. But personally I put pressure on myself to just give everything and to finish my career well.”
Jobson sees defenses focusing on stopping Wendlandt because she was such a productive player last season. After scoring two goals for the Bears as a sophomore in 2017, Wendlandt turned into a goal-scoring machine last year.
“There’s no surprise from Cam anymore, so she’ll be a marked woman,” Jobson said. “Cam has some great experience because she spent two fall seasons at another institution (San Diego State) and came in here with a unique view of what we do, and has something to compare it to. That’s fantastic when transfers come in and can realize how great it is here because everybody else this is all they know.”
Padgett was one of Baylor’s best facilitators last year with six assists to match her six goals. While the Bears would benefit from Padgett scoring more goals this season, she believes there are enough weapons to spread the scoring around.
“I obviously want to be out there and score some goals, but I know we have a lot of great girls who can score,” Padgett said. “So I don’t feel any more pressure than I have. I’m excited for my senior year, and I hope I can give the team what they need.”
Sophomore midfielder Giuliana Cunningham is another proven scorer who collected six goals last season while forward Taylor Moon added four as she made the Big 12 all-freshman team. Jobson also expects junior Ally Henderson to be a strong contributor.
A potential productive scorer for the Bears is Eva Mitchell, a junior transfer from Kentucky.
“Anytime we see any of the SEC coaches out on the recruiting trail, they’re always coming up saying, ‘Man, you guys got a great one there. We’re just glad she’s not in the SEC anymore,’” Jobson said. “So we’re excited to have her. She’s a very creative midfielder.”
Baylor’s defense is usually one of the best in the Big 12, and it should be no exception this year with former Waco High star Kayley Ables leading the way. Ables will miss the season opener due to a concussion, but she’s a preseason all-Big 12 player who makes it tough for opponents to score.
“She works extremely hard and puts everything on the line for her team,” Jobson said. “We’re picked second by the coaches, but we only have one player as an all-Big 12 selection. I think that says a lot about what they think about our team and not necessarily about the individuals on our team. But Kayley is a special player, and I think they realize just how hard-nosed of a player she is and how hard she works.”
Fifth-year senior Kylie Ross is hoping for an injury-free final season after playing in just two games last year following an ACL injury.
“Kylie will be leading the charge in our back line as a somewhat inexperienced veteran because she’s missed the last two seasons with some injuries,” Jobson said. “She understands the game and is a great leader. She’s going to be holding down the fort back there for that group.”
Freshman defender Tara Sumer from Southlake Carroll High School is expected to play immediately, while senior Danielle Hayden and junior Sarah Norman will be counted on to provide experience.
Junior Jennifer Wandt is one of the best goalkeepers in the Big 12 as she ranked fourth nationally with 12 shutouts last season. But she isn’t expected to play in the season opener due to a respiratory infection. Freshman Maya Bellomo and senior Maggie Burton give the Bears depth at goalkeeper.
With his team’s success, Jobson has scheduled tougher nonconference opponents, including a Sept. 20 home date against No. 5 USC, which won the 2016 national championship.
“In 2017, we knocked them out in the round of 32 (of the NCAA tournament),” Jobson said. “So for them to want to come here and play again is awesome. They’re a great team, they’re well-coached. Keidane (McAlpine) is a friend who does a great job at USC. The big-name schools wanting to come in is great.”