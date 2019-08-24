First-year Kansas State coach Chris Klieman sees reminders every day that he’s stepping into extremely huge shoes.
Bill Snyder is such a legend at Kansas State that the stadium is named after him along with Highway 24 leading into Manhattan, Kan.
While some coaches might try to distance themselves from such an overriding shadow, Klieman wants to build on the highly successful tradition Snyder began in 1989 until his retirement after the 2018 season.
“What Coach Snyder did at Kansas State was nothing short of remarkable, and I’m going to feed off that,” Klieman said. “We have great facilities. We have great infrastructure. We have a great culture because of what coach did. I know I’m not going to fill his shoes. I’m just trying to continue in his legacy, but doing it our own way.”
Klieman established an impressive legacy of his own at North Dakota State, where he went 69-6 and won four FCS national championships in five seasons as head coach that were preceded by three more national titles as the team’s defensive coordinator.
He’ll take over a Kansas State program that went 215-117-1, won two Big 12 titles, and made 19 bowl games in 27 seasons under Snyder. But last season the Wildcats slipped to 5-7, and the 79-year-old Snyder retired in November.
While Klieman will stress fundamentals and discipline much like Snyder, he’s installing a more wide open attack that produced big offensive numbers and helped make quarterback Carson Wentz the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
“We need to be able to run the football as effectively as we throw it, but the most important thing we need to do is get the ball into the playmakers’ hands," Klieman said. "And it starts with our quarterback."
Klieman will hand the reins to returning starting quarterback Skylar Thompson, who will likely get more chances to air it out after passing for 1,391 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore last season. Thompson proved he was a dual threat as he also ran for 373 yards and five scores.
“I’m excited to have Skylar Thompson, who I recruited four years ago and offered him a scholarship at North Dakota State,” Klieman said. “It helps that we have a bunch of offensive linemen back because we want to establish the ground game.”
The Kansas State players have quickly gravitated to Klieman because of his open personality and drive to make them a Big 12 contender.
“One thing about coach Klieman is he makes me feel welcome,” senior defensive tackle Trey Dishon said. “I feel like I can be myself around him. I feel like it’s a weight off my shoulders sometimes when I can go to him about something in the program. He’ll say let’s just talk about it, dude.”
After tying for seventh in last year’s Big 12 standings, Kansas State was picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll. But the Wildcats believe they’ll have a few surprises in store under Klieman.
“I definitely understand why we’re picked low after finishing 5-7 last year and not making a bowl appearance,” said sophomore defensive end Wyatt Hubert. “At the end of the day, this year isn’t last year, and I’m really confident we can finish in the top three or four because of our strong senior class. We’re still learning and improving.”
Kansas State Wildcats
Head coach: Chris Klieman (First year at K-State, 72-13 in six years overall)
2018 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
Last bowl game: 2017 Cactus Bowl (beat UCLA, 35-17)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 10 defense, 2 specialists
Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Capacity: 50,000
Schedule
8/31 Nicholls 6 p.m.
9/7 Bowling Green 11 a.m.
9/14 at Mississippi State 11 a.m.
9/28 at Oklahoma State TBA
10/5 Baylor TBA
10/19 TCU TBA
10/26 Oklahoma TBA
11/2 at Kansas TBA
11/9 at Texas TBA
11/16 West Virginia TBA
11/23 at Texas Tech TBA
11/30 Iowa State TBA