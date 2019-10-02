After four of the precincts reporting, the early returns are in – and we can project that Baylor’s new defense is running a worthy campaign.
But it’s far from over.
The Bears’ shift to a 3-3-5 defensive alignment has generated smashing results for the first third of the season. Baylor is yielding only 297.5 yards and 16.3 points per game, and ranks second in the Big 12 and 24th nationally in total defense.
Nevertheless, Matt Rhule still sees areas where vast improvement can be made.
“I think it’s a work in progress,” the Baylor coach said. “I think the biggest issue on defense is we have given up 65 points, 45 of those in the fourth quarter. That is antithetical to everything I believe in.”
The impetus behind the change in schemes centers around speed. It’s all about getting more of it on the field. In a 3-3-5, an extra defensive back replaces a fourth down lineman. Generally speaking, those DBs tend to be smaller, leaner and quicker.
Baylor had burners to spare, so you’ve got to smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em, right?
“A hundred percent (faster),” linebacker Clay Johnston said of BU’s new look. “We’ve either got five to seven guys who run a 4.5 or lower on the defense. So we have a bunch of speed. If we can continue to stop the run in games and don’t let that just destroy us, you make a team one-dimensional.”
So far, so good. Baylor has crashed to the ball on running plays and zipped up gaps effectively. The Bears rank 25th in the country in rushing defense, allowing 102.5 yards per game and just 3.1 yards per carry.
“Coach (Phil) Snow always does a great job of putting fast people on the team,” safety Chris Miller said. “I guess with our athletic ability in this new defense, it’s really worked out for us, having fast guys on the field, flying around and making plays. That’s what we want to do.”
What concerns Rhule and his staff is that the Bears are still suffering some costly discipline lapses. Iowa State didn’t score 21 points in the fourth quarter last Saturday just because the BU defenders were gassed from being on the field a lot. That may have contributed to some of the Cyclones’ comeback, sure. But the coaches noticed on film that some of ISU’s shape-shifting plays in the fourth quarter came about because someone on defense decided to play hero ball.
“You start trying to do something special, and you do something special for the other team,” Rhule said. “And that showed up in the fourth quarter Saturday. So we came in (Sunday) and it was a reality check for a lot of times. I better just do my job and trust my teammates. Still play hard, still play physical, but have the discipline to execute and just do your job.”
Other areas marked “needs improvement” on Baylor’s job performance review – the Bears still aren’t getting takeaways at the rate they’d like. Baylor has forced five turnovers in four games, tied for 86th nationally.
For all Baylor’s speed, mobile quarterbacks have sometimes made the Bears look like they were spinning their tires. Rhule said that his team made Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy “look like Baker Mayfield” in last weekend’s game.
How will the Bears respond when they’re playing an even more explosive offense down the line, like Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma?
On the upside, the defenders are committed to getting better. Rhule said that the players held their own team meeting following the Iowa State game, concerned about correcting the mistakes that turned a potential blowout into an OK-everyone-pray-for-the-kicker nailbiter. He even reminded them that it’s acceptable to have fun, to enjoy winning.
But he appreciates their level of commitment.
“There’s a lot of things that we have to improve on, but I do like the fact that their mentality is, ‘You know what, it doesn’t matter what’s happening on offense, we can win the game on defense and on special teams,’” Rhule said.
On the whole, the Bears believe the new 3-3-5 scheme is working. It can still work better, but it’s working. And for some on the team, the new look is like a pair of jeans that fit just right. It just looks made for them.
“Like Chris Miller – seeing him in this defense is awesome,” Johnston said. “The guy is flying around. I feel like he’s free. He’s just like, ‘OK, I can see ball, go get ball.’ Then he’ll go knock you out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.