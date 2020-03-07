When Ron Roberts was defensive coordinator at Tusculum (Tenn.) College in the late 1990s, he got a call from an inquisitive graduate assistant from Cal Lutheran.
Dave Aranda wanted to pick Roberts’ brain about defensive philosophy and principles and whatever else he could share.
“If you talk to him a while you knew he is extremely bright,” Roberts said. “He is very smart, and anything you put up there he is going to understand it. I knew about the second conversation, this guy is legit. You’re a student assistant?”
In 2007, Roberts hired Aranda to be his defensive coordinator at Delta State.
On Jan. 21, Aranda hired Roberts to be his defensive coordinator at Baylor.
Their relationship goes back more than two decades and their respect for each other is immense. Taking his first head coaching job after a four-year stint as LSU’s defensive coordinator, Aranda was excited that he could hire Roberts at Baylor following two seasons at Louisiana (Lafayette).
“Ron Roberts is a mentor to me,” Aranda said. “A lot of the defensive principles and concepts that I have used in my career, I learned from Ron. The defense he is going to run here is an attacking one that dictates to the offense. He’s going to be a great developer of young men and he will be able to get our defense to the highest level.”
Though their roles have flipped, Roberts believes their ability to work together will thrive again.
Before his two-year stint as Louisiana’s defensive coordinator, Roberts was a college head coach for 11 years, including five seasons at Delta State where he went 47-16, and six seasons at Southeastern Louisiana where he went 42-29.
The 52-year-old Roberts hopes he can help Aranda make the transition to the head coaching role by putting together the kind of defense that will allow him to be successful.
“He is my boss,” Roberts said. “I consider Dave a friend. Sometimes I see it as tough because the last thing you want to do is let your friend down. But the plus is obviously coming to a university like Baylor, which I consider a destination job. It was a no-brainer because I enjoy the game and being around him knowing he is going to do everything the right way.”
Baylor’s defense made a dramatic improvement last season as it led the Big 12 and ranked ninth nationally with 46 sacks while tying for second nationally by forcing 30 turnovers in the Bears’ 11-3 season that ended with a 26-14 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
But Roberts faces a difficult task replacing nine starters, including All-America defensive lineman James Lynch and all-Big 12 safety Grayland Arnold, who both decided to forgo their senior years by declaring for the NFL draft.
The Bears must also replace all-Big 12 defensive lineman Bravvion Roy, linebacker Clay Johnston and safety Chris Miller. All-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Raleigh Texada are the only returning starters.
“We have to come up with a plan to speed up their developmental process as much as possible,” Roberts said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids. There isn’t a lot of experience on defense, so we’ve got to play to the strengths of the ones who have played and find ways to get the young guys in here being multiple, doing the things they do well and let them come in to contribute and help this program.”
Last season’s defensive improvement was spurred by a switch from a 4-3-4 to a 3-3-5 alignment, which allowed the Bears to get more speed on the field.
Roberts said he has employed the 3-3-5 alignment since 1999, but he wants to use multiple looks to have defensive options available for various situations.
“A lot of it is going to be based off what we think our kids do best and who’s in the game,” Roberts said. “To play to your players’ strengths, you have to be multiple nowadays. I think the Big 12 is still primarily a spread conference, throwing the football with tremendous quarterbacks. Putting five DBs on the field, you can do multiple coverages and disguises off of it.”
Roberts is looking forward to getting on the field for the start of spring drills March 17 with his new defensive staff, which includes former LSU defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, former Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, former Louisiana assistant Matt Powledge, and outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire, a holdover from former Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
Roberts is most familiar with Powledge since they worked together the last two seasons at Louisiana. Powledge, who will coach safeties and serve as Baylor’s special teams coordinator, is looking forward to having more time to exchange ideas with the defensive staff.
“I think it’s a really good mix because we’ve all kind of come from different backgrounds and we all see things just a little bit different, but we’re all striving for the same thing with the same goals,” Powledge said. “We’ve worked extremely well so far. Everybody has embraced each other and say let’s get rolling.”
Stewart brings an impressive resume that includes a stint as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2007-08. His most recent college coaching job was as Rice’s defensive coordinator in 2017, and is looking forward to the challenge of facing Big 12 offenses as Baylor’s cornerbacks coach.
“You know football is football, and I just think if you’re excited about the game and if you’re excited about playing defense, when you’ve got opportunities to stop Oklahoma’s offense that would be pretty exciting,” Stewart said. “It’s just that opportunity to test what you got with your thought process versus the other guy on the other side of the line that’s awesome to me. I want to get the best out of me and get the best out of my players.”
Johnson is a former LSU defensive lineman who served as his alma mater’s outside linebackers coach in 2016-17 before becoming the defensive line coach in 2018. He moved into an analyst role for LSU’s 2019 national championship team after he injured his patellar tendon in a pickup basketball game.
“It was just a freak accident,” Johnson said. “It was probably two weeks away from camp, and we were playing basketball at church. You can’t even explain it. Just running, and boom, there it goes. Somehow, someway, I got up and I kind of hobbled off the court. I’m sure the doctors don’t know how I did that. And then, I was sitting down and I stood up, and then the other one went.”
Though it was difficult leaving LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s national championship program, Johnson is looking forward to continuing his relationship with Aranda.
“He was one of the best defensive coordinators in the country,” Johnson said. “So you have that type of mentality and you’re with him in game planning, and you’re seeing things and he’s showing you things. Obviously, finishing up the way we finished up, you knew he would be (a head coach).”
