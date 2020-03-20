Jorge Munoz can still feel the emotion and the soaring heights of LSU’s national championship season.
Serving as an offensive analyst on LSU’s coaching staff, Munoz took a lot of pride in contributing to quarterback Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy campaign and the Tigers’ 15-0 record.
“It was just a magical season,” Munoz said. “I think it was a season that you can never replicate ever again. There was just the perfect storm, the perfect blend of the players, of the staff, of the style of offense that we implemented there as well.”
But when former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was named Baylor’s head coach in January, Munoz readily accepted his offer to become the Bears’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
It’s a new challenge and more responsibility, and Munoz can’t wait to dive deeper into his job.
“That was a good situation being over there (at LSU) as far as the talent you’re going to see on a day-to-day basis,” Munoz said. “But I’ve been really excited about the talent here. As far as the receiver room is concerned, it sounds like we have some guys that can go make some plays for us. So I don’t think we’re starting from scratch over here.”
Though the Bears lost all-Big 12 receiver Denzel Mims and sixth-year senior Chris Platt, there’s still a lot of talent on board with Tyquan Thornton, R.J. Sneed, Josh Fleeks and Jared Atkinson returning. Thornton is poised to become Baylor’s top go-to threat after making 45 catches for 782 yards and five touchdowns in Baylor’s 11-3 season.
Additionally, redshirt freshmen Yusuf Terry, Jaylen Ellis and Kolby White and sophomore Jackson Gleeson are promising young receivers that senior quarterback Charlie Brewer and Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno have in their arsenal.
“They’re talented, they’re good, they’re fast,” Munoz said. “But I think more importantly right now what I’ve been most impressed about is they’re just good kids. They’re all doing the right stuff. They’re locked in, they’re focused. It’s been kind of refreshing from that standpoint, really fun to be around.”
Munoz has coached college football for two decades after becoming an NAIA All-America quarterback at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., in the late 1990s.
He spent three seasons as wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois from 2005-07 before spending the next 10 seasons at Louisiana (Lafayette) where he served in multiple roles.
Munoz was the Ragin’ Cajuns’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2008-10, wide receivers coach from 2011-15 and 2017, and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016.
During his two-year stint as an LSU offensive analyst, one of his primary roles was to devise pass protection for Burrow. Minimizing blitzes was his specialty.
That knowledge could benefit Baylor’s pass protection after the Bears ranked ninth in the Big 12 by allowing 35 sacks last season.
“I handled all the pass protections and all the blitz pressures, the pressure packages by the opponents,” Munoz said. “I was known as the Blitz Doctor. That’s what the offensive line coach (James Cregg) referred to me as, so that was my role, that was my big assignment.”
Watching Munoz work at LSU and knowing his background at other college football programs, Aranda is glad to have him on board.
“Jorge is well respected in football coaching circles,” Aranda said. “He is a great friend of mine. He puts the players first and is extremely innovative in his offensive philosophy and schemes. He is a great teacher of details that believes in fundamentals. He will be a terrific fit at Baylor.”
Munoz believes his ideas will mesh well with Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora’s schemes, and is looking forward to spending more time with him.
“I think the way Coach Fedora sees the passing game is how I see the passing game,” Munoz said. “He’s got his thoughts and I’ve got mine, and we’re just trying to mesh those concepts. But I think we’re on the same page right now and I think it’s going to be smooth.”
Munoz and Fedora are joined on Baylor’s offensive staff by running backs coach Justin Johnson, tight ends coach Shawn Bell and offensive line coach Joe Wickline.
“I’m fired up about the staff,” Munoz said. “It’s got a good blend of experience, it’s got a good blend of being young as well. It’s got a good blend of in-state type of mindset. The staff is getting along great right now, everyone’s working together. All ideas are welcomed right now. No egos involved. So that part has been really fun and exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.