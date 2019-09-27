Consider all that the No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team has accomplished already this season.
The Bears have ascended to the highest ranking in program history. They’re 10-0, and now stand as the only undefeated team in the country after No. 1 Stanford defeated previously-perfect Cal on Thursday. They have wins over five ranked teams.
Not too shabby, right? Sure.
Also not enough, if you ask the Bears and their head coach, Ryan McGuyre.
“Oh, he will never be satisfied,” junior Yossiana Pressley said of McGuyre. “He told me this himself, personally. He said, ‘Ah, Yossi, don’t try to satisfy me because I will never be satisfied.’ I was like, ‘OK, great to know.’ But there’s always something we can improve on.”
It’s that level of intensity that has propelled the Bears to No. 2 in the country in the first place, they said. They’ve grown to grumble at missed points in practice. They’re viewing each day as an opportunity to learn and get better.
“Honestly, I go throughout my day and I don’t even think about us being No. 2,” said senior Gia Milana. “I still can’t really fathom that. But all we think about or try to think about is just, ‘OK, who is coming after us? Who do we have in the next game? This is who we have, this is the film we’re watching.’ … Today is the most important day ever.”
So, the next challenge on the docket is Kansas. The Bears and Jayhawks (4-6) will open up Big 12 play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kan.
The Jayhawks are trending in the opposite direction from Baylor. Kansas made it to the Final Four in 2015, but has fallen off that pace in the past couple of seasons. Last year, it failed to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time in six years, and this season the Jayhawks have dropped six of their past seven matches, including four in a row, entering Saturday’s meeting with the Bears.
“Kansas has a lot of change in their lineup, so they are really working through new players, new positions,” Baylor assistant Jason Williams said. “Obviously they beat Texas last year early in conference, so we are taking them very serious, and we expect a great match.”
Baylor swept the Big 12’s most recent spate of awards behind junior setter Hannah Lockin (Offensive Player of the Week), senior libero Tara Wulf (Defensive Player of the Week) and freshman middle blocker Kara McGhee (Rookie of the Week).
McGhee, the highest-ranked recruit Baylor has ever signed at No. 6 nationally, has managed to carve out her own niche in Baylor’s loaded lineup. She whacked 11 kills in Baylor’s win over Hawaii last Saturday, a career high, and then added four blocks in the Bears’ sweep of Texas State on Tuesday.
Baylor has aspirations of winning the Big 12 this year. That really has never changed – “Our goal has been to win the Big 12 since we started here,” Williams said – but the Bears are transfixed with the now, not the then. Milana used a traveling analogy to illustrate the team’s laserlike focus.
“As important as that last step is, we feel there are so many steps to that destination,” she said. “It’s like being in an airport. You have a tram, and then you have your gate. That’s your gate. But how are you going to get to your gate if you don’t take the tram? You know? That’s really how our mindset is going right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.