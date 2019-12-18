No. 1 Baylor Bears (29-1)
Head coach: Ryan McGuyre (Fifth season at BU: 112-42; 661-243 in 26 seasons overall)
Road to the Final Four: Defeated Sacred Heart, 3-0; Defeated USC, 3-0; Defeated Purdue, 3-1; Defeated Washington, 3-1
Top players: Yossiana Pressley, Jr., OH (521 kills); Shelly Stafford, Sr., MB (257 kills); Hannah Lockin, Jr, S (1,148 assists)
The lowdown: Are the Bears the underdogs or the favorites? By seeding, they’re clearly the team to beat, and they’ve played like it. But, obviously, it’s all new at the Final Four. Wisconsin, Minnesota and Stanford have combined for 32 Final Four appearances. The Bears? They’re making their first trip.
“I don’t know what I don’t know, as we get out there for the first time,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “What I do know is that every team is very, very good, they’re very well-coached. Winners win. We want those battles to find out how strong we are, and we’re looking forward to that. Ultimately to win a championship, you’ve got to have confidence, you’ve got to have character, and this team has both, for sure.”
Baylor has a myriad of reasons to be confident. In the NCAA tournament, the Bears have been especially balanced in their attacking, as evidenced by the rise of hitters like Marieke van der Mark, Gia Milana and Kara McGhee to complement the steady boppers of Shelly Stafford and Yossiana Pressley.
“We respect every opponent we have this year, but Baylor at its best beats anybody,” said senior Braya Hunt. “We’ve got to bring our best, and we’re golden.”
No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers (26-6)
Head coach: Kelly Sheffield (Seventh year at Wisconsin: 186-48; 459-160 in 19 years overall)
Road to the Final Four: Defeated Illinois State, 3-0; Defeated UCLA, 3-0; Defeated Texas A&M, 3-0; Defeated Nebraska, 3-0
Top players: Dana Rettke, Jr, MB (387 kills); Molly Haggerty, Jr, OH (386 kills); Sidney Hilley, Jr, S (1,328 assists)
The lowdown: Well, look who we have here. The Badgers get a chance at a rematch with Baylor, which beat Wisconsin in four sets in Madison in September.
Wisconsin is certainly capable of turning the tables. The Badgers, making their third Final Four appearance in program history, are on quite the surge, as they’ve swept all four of their NCAA opponents thus far. Junior outside hitter Molly Haggerty won MVP of the Madison Regional after averaging 4.33 kills per set and hitting .265 in wins over A&M and Nebraska.
While Haggerty can swat it with serious force, the Badgers are far from one-dimensional in their attacking. Junior middle blocker Dana Rettke actually leads the team in kills on the year, while junior outside hitter Grace Loberg isn’t far behind Haggerty and Rettke with 344 kills on the year.
UW’s most impressive trait is its defensive prowess. The Badgers have held 15 of their last 19 opponents under a .200 hitting percentage.
No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (28-4)
Head coach: Kevin Hambly (Third year at Stanford: 92-9; 11th year overall: 269-95)
Road to the Final Four: Defeated Denver, 3-0; Defeated Cal Poly, 3-0; Defeated Utah, 3-2; Defeated Penn State, 3-0
Top players: Jenna Gray, Sr, S (1,315 assists); Kathryn Plummer, Sr, OH (396 kills); Madeline Gates, Sr, MB (162 blocks)
The lowdown: Stanford is hardly a stranger to the Final Four stage. Not only are the Cardinal the defending NCAA champion, but all-time Stanford has won more NCAA titles (8), more NCAA tournament matches (129), made more Final Four trips (23), and has played for the national title (16) more than any other program in the country.
The Cardinal’s attacking efficiency all starts with Jenna Gray. The senior setter is the NCAA’s active leader in assists and a three-time Pac-12 Setter of the Year. She comes from an athletic family, as her father Brian played baseball at Kansas, her mother Debbie ran track at Kansas State, and her sister Rachel played volleyball at Virginia.
Gray will look to set up Kathryn Plummer as much as possible. The 6-foot-6 thumper is a two-time AVCA National Player of the Year who is hitting at a career-high .323 efficiency. She missed 10 matches earlier this season with an undisclosed injury.
If Stanford closes the tournament out with a title, it would give the senior class three national championships in four seasons, to go with the 2016 and ’18 crowns.
No. 7 Minnesota Golden Gophers (27-5)
Head coach: Hugh McCutcheon (8th year at Minnesota: 216-62)
Road to the Final Four: Defeated Fairfield, 3-0; Defeated Creighton, 3-2; Defeated Florida, 3-2; Defeated Louisville, 3-0
Top players: Stephanie Samedy, Jr, OH (340 kills); Alexis Hart, Sr, OH (338 kills); Regan Pittman, Jr, MB (164 blocks)
The lowdown: While the Gophers have made getting to the Final Four a habit (three trips in the past five years), they had the most stressful road of any of the qualifiers. Minnesota needed five sets to get past both Creighton in the second round and Florida in the Sweet 16.
Minnesota also had to overcome the absence of starting setter Kylie Miller, who missed 13 matches during the Big Ten season. Once she returned on Nov. 22, the Gophers went 7-1 with a seven-match winning streak.
Despite all they’ve overcome, it would be hard to classify Minnesota as a “Cinderella.” In fact, the Gophers have already defeated Stanford this year, beating the Cardinal in four sets in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge in mid-September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.