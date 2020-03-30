The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to grant an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes in spring sports whose seasons were canceled because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.
However, the NCAA will not allow seniors an extra year of eligibility in winter sports like basketball, which had its NCAA tournament canceled due to the pandemic.
The NCAA’s decision will allow schools to expand their spring sports rosters beyond current scholarship limits to account for incoming recruits and seniors who were expected to leave.
The NCAA will let each school decide whether to grant seniors in spring sports less or equal financial aid in 2020-21 than what they received in 2019-20. The NCAA said in a statement that the financial aid flexibility only applies to student-athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility in 2019-20.
Schools also will have the ability to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, who is Penn’s athletic director. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
NCAA waivers will be applied for Baylor student-athletes competing in baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and track and field. Spring sports were nearing the midway point of competition when games were canceled in mid-March.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said that providing the extra year of eligibility was “the right thing to do.” He said he would have further comment on Tuesday.
Both Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and men’s basketball coach Scott Drew had expressed interest in seniors having the opportunity to return for another season.
Both teams were ranked in the top 5 in the national polls when both the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament were canceled on March 12.
The Baylor women’s basketball seniors included All-America forward Lauren Cox and all-Big 12 guard Juicy Landrum. The Baylor men’s basketball seniors included second-team all-Big 12 forward Freddie Gillespie, sixth man of the year Devonte Bandoo and reserve guard Obim Okeke.
“I would have loved to see seniors have another opportunity to come back and play in the Big 12 and NCAA tournament,” Drew said. “At the same time, I understand the majority of the college basketball season had concluded, and the season for many teams had been over.”
While basketball provides full scholarships, spring sports are equivalency sports in which athletes receive partial athletic scholarships along with other types of financial aid.
For instance, NCAA Division I softball teams are allowed 12 scholarships, which were divided up among the 23 players on Baylor’s 2020 roster. However, the Lady Bears’ scholarships will likely need to expand next season since most of the five seniors from this year’s team plan to return. Baylor signed five recruits in November for the 2020-21 academic year.
Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore said in a March 19 interview with the Tribune-Herald that senior pitcher Gia Rodoni, second baseman Nicky Dawson and catcher Taylor Ellis planned to return next season while first baseman Goose McGlaun hadn’t yet decided. Outfielder Kyla Walker announced on social media that she would not be returning.
NCAA baseball teams are allowed 11.7 scholarships. Baylor has eight seniors on its 2020 roster but some could elect to sign with pro teams. The Bears’ scholarships will likely need to expand since they signed 15 new players for the 2021 academic year in November.
During the 2020-21 school year, Baylor will decide whether to expand its 18 women’s and 12.6 men’s track and field scholarships, eight women’s and 4.5 men’s tennis scholarships, and six women’s and 4.5 men’s golf scholarships.
Last week, NCAA president Mark Emmert expressed concerns about schools being able to afford additional scholarship costs in the current economic environment.
“The next 12 months are going to be extremely hard on a lot of colleges and universities, especially small colleges that aren’t going to have tuition revenue,” Emmert said. “They’re going to have high costs because they sent their students away, but they still have all of their costs. They’re not going to have any revenue from their endowments because of the crash of the stock market. The revenue from the tournaments isn’t going to be there, and the revenue from us is unlikely to be as big as it has been in the past.”
