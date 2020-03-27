Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and the rest of the finalists for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will find out if they made it as scheduled on April 4.
The Hall announced on Friday that it will change its plans slightly as it had been set to announce the Class of 2020 at the men’s Final Four in Atlanta. Instead, the class will be revealed at 11 a.m. Central Time on April 4 on ESPN.
The Basketball Hall of Fame also wanted fans to know that ticket sales will be up and running at the same time.
“As previously announced, tickets for the 2020 Enshrinement festivities will be available for purchase at noon on April 4th via hoophall.com/enshrinement,” the Hall’s statement said. “This plan is subject to change as we, like many others in the sports and entertainment industry, will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming weeks. As a reminder, our museum in Springfield (Mass.) remains closed until May 1. As always, the health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and staff is of the utmost importance. We look forward to coming together to celebrate the Class of 2020 when it is determined safe to do so.”
Mulkey is one of eight finalists along with Kobe Bryant, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Barbara Stevens and Eddie Sutton.
