To be elite, you can’t be one-dimensional.
The top-seeded Baylor volleyball team continues to show it has many dimensions to its on-court personality. As a result, the Bears are as elite as they’ve ever been.
With Purdue sliding multiple blockers in the path of Baylor’s top hitters Yossiana Pressley and Shelly Stafford, it opened up killing lanes for the Bears’ other boppers like Gia Milana and Marieke van der Mark. And those players capitalized in impactful ways to send the Bears past the 16th-seeded Boilermakers, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 on Friday at the Ferrell Center.
That historic triumph sends Baylor (28-1) into the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. The Bears will get one final home match at 3 p.m. Saturday against eighth-seeded Washington for a berth in the Final Four.
“These girls are hungry, they’re driven, we’ve put a lot of work in as all these teams have,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “But, I think the team just emulates the great leadership we have in our seniors. Their drive and their hunger is just contagious and one of those many things that gets multiplied on our team.”
Van der Mark has elevated her play to unforeseen heights in the NCAA tournament, and that trend continued upward against Purdue (24-8). After tallying a career-high 13 kills in each of Baylor’s first two wins over Sacred Heart and USC, she set a new career mark against Purdue with 16 kills while hitting .464.
“I think I’ve just been playing like it could be my last match,” Van der Mark said. “I want to play the best I can for the seniors, like, I don’t want to go out and it be my fault for us (to lose). I don’t want the season to end. It’s like Coach said, we don’t want it to end, we want it to keep going, we want to play those last three matches.”
The Boilermakers made the Bears work, but Baylor’s blend of power and precision proved insurmountable. Baylor bounced out to a 15-10 lead in the opening set, then cranked up the pressure at the service line. Tara Wulf dialed up a pair of aces in a 10-2 closing run as the Bears took the set, 25-12.
McGuyre said that the Bears realized late in the year that they needed to be locked in better from the service line, and that their concentration is paying off.
“We definitely had a strong serving match,” McGuyre said. “I think it all started with Shelly (Stafford) when we came back from our match at Texas, saying, ‘We’re not serving enough.’ She took the bigger risks in those matches, and I think the girls were able to see that pay off. So, it was OK, this is how we’ve got to train.”
Purdue found its groove in the second set. The teams swapped the lead back and forth, and were tied at 18 late in the action. Then the Boilermakers’ Emma Ellis entered the game and immediately provided a spark, whipping three kills in a 7-5 closing spurt that evened the match at a set apiece.
But Purdue didn’t have an unlimited number of blockers, and Baylor took advantage of its one-on-one matchups as the match progressed. The Bears hit .440 in the third set and .364 in the fourth, with only four attacking errors in 58 attempts in those final two frames. Even Chick fil A’s rapid-fire drive-thru line isn’t that efficient.
“If Baylor is going to play the way they played today, they’re going to have a hard time getting beat,” Purdue coach Dave Shondell said. “We’ve played good teams and we played a lot of good teams in our league, and a lot of them are still playing right now. I didn’t think we were at our best, but I felt like Baylor was really good.”
The Bears also nailed a rejection notice to the net, thwarting Purdue’s attacks with their blocking. Paced by the towering freshman Kara McGhee, Baylor came up with five blocks in the third set alone.
“We knew at the net that we needed to do our job so that we could one, freak them out a little bit and then also allow our passers to relax a little bit,” McGhee said. “Overall, it helps the game a lot.”
Down the stretch, Baylor sensed the opportunity and seized it. The Bears closed things out on an 11-4 run, with Van der Mark fittingly putting the finishing touches on with a second-chance kill that split through the Boilermaker defense before it could react.
Despite the constant attention she drew from Purdue’s blockers, Pressley still finished with 15 kills for Baylor. Milana matched her season high with 13.
“A lot of people have the impression that they’re a two-horse operation, but they’ve got an arsenal on their team,” Purdue’s Shondell said. “Certainly the play of Gia and van der Mark changed the complexion of this match.”
Hannah Lockin delivered 49 assists and came up with three blocks, while the steady Wulf produced 14 digs and four aces. For Purdue, Caitlyn Newton whacked 19 of her team’s 47 kills. The Bears limited the Boilermakers to just .180 hitting for the match.
So, in this season of firsts, Baylor earns another one on Saturday – the first Elite Eight match in program history. A win, of course, would send the Bears to the Final Four, which is slated for next Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pa.
“We really just don’t want the season to end, we love being together, we love training, we look forward to the challenges and difficulties that training brings and good competition,” McGuyre said. “I think when the season’s over, we’ll sit back and reflect on what’s changed, what’s shifted, but right now, for the next 30 seconds, we’re just thinking about how we can love one another and get better and prepare for the next match.”
Washington 3, Kentucky 1
Backed into a corner, the Huskies showed some bite.
Eighth-seeded Washington used some fierce defense, including several timely blocks down the stretch, to thwart No. 9 Kentucky, 25-16, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22, in the other Sweet 16 match at the Ferrell Center. UW (27-6) moves on to the regional final to face top-seeded and host Baylor at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky definitely made the Huskies work for it. But Washington pulled together and closed things out with a 4-1 run in the fourth set, culminating with a sneaky dump by Ella May Powell on match point.
“Pleased with our composure there in the end, thought we lost ourselves in the third set,” Huskies coach Keegan Cook said. “We steadied out in the fourth and I think these two (Kara Bajema and Ella May Powell) were a big part of that, obviously, getting steadied out. A great match, and what a great start to this regional. Excited for our kids to have an opportunity to play more volleyball.”
Bajema was the best player on a talent-stocked court, turning in a double-double with 24 kills and 13 digs while hitting .400. For Kentucky, SEC Player of the Year Leah Edmond finished with 17 kills.
Cook said the Huskies will have to be on top of their game to take down Baylor, but he believes they’re as prepared as they can be.
“We’ll have to do a lot of a lot well,” Cook said. “They’re every bit as good as I thought they’d be. In person, some things are even more impressive than they are on film. Great environment, but we took our team on the road for the first six weeks of the season. We played in some big venues. Everything was designed for this moment.”
