Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been nominated as both a coach and player for the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, announced on Thursday.
It marks the fourth-straight year Mulkey has been a candidate, and in 2018, Mulkey was a finalist as a coach.
A former Louisiana Tech point guard, Mulkey was part of two national championships for the Lady Techsters, including the inaugural NCAA women’s basketball title in 1982. As a senior, she earned the Naismith Small College Player of the Year. Her involvement with Team USA carried her to three gold medals, including Olympic gold in the Los Angeles Games of 1984.
Since taking over Baylor’s program prior to the 2000-01 season, Mulkey helped the Lady Bears become just the third program in NCAA history to win three national championships, joining Connecticut and Tennessee. Mulkey led the Lady Bears to national titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019 while also earning a trip to the Final Four in 2010.
Mulkey is the only person to win an NCAA national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
Finalists for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be announced during the NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Chicago. The induction ceremony will take place in April at the men’s Final Four in Atlanta.
