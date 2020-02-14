In her 20th season as Baylor’s head women’s basketball coach, which followed a decorated career as a player and assistant coach at Louisiana Tech, Kim Mulkey has climbed every mountain in college basketball.
Some of them more than once.
One thing remaining for Mulkey, though, is entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
On Friday, Mulkey was named one of eight finalists for the Naismith Hall, joining Rudy Tomjanovich, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Barbara Stevens and Eddie Sutton.
Mulkey is the only person to win college basketball national titles as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
Since taking over the Baylor program before the 2000-01 campaign, Mulkey has won at least 20 games every season and guided the Lady Bears to national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019. As her team travels to play Oklahoma State on Saturday, Mulkey is two wins away from being the fastest NCAA Division I men’s or women’s coach to reach 600 wins. She ranks third all-time in winning percentage at .856 and second among active coaches.
As a player at Louisiana Tech, Mulkey played point guard and led the Lady Techsters to national championships in 1981 and 1982. She joined Louisiana Tech head coach Leon Barmore’s coaching staff in 1985 and they guided the Lady Techsters to another national title in 1988.
This is Mulkey’s second time to be named a finalist for the Hall as she was also a finalist in 2018.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is set to be announced on April 4 at the NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four in Atlanta.
A finalist needs 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee for election into the Basketball Hall. The 2020 induction will be held Aug. 28-30 in Springfield, Mass.
