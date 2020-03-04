Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year award.
Mulkey, whose Lady Bears wrapped up their 10th straight Big 12 championship last week, previously won the Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year honor in 2012.
The other semifinalists include South Dakota’s Dawn Plitzuweit, Arizona’s Adia Barnes, Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner, Oregon’s Kelly Graves, Northwestern’s Joe McKeown, North Carolina State’s Wes Moore, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Louisville’s Jeff Walz.
