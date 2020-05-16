It didn’t take long for the skinny 6-10 kid from North Shore High School to understand that he was stepping into a whole new world.
As Johnathan Motley began his first Baylor basketball practices in 2013, he immediately felt the pain of trying to wrestle a rebound away from future Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers.
He saw fifth-year senior Cory Jefferson’s smooth moves around the basket. Then he caught 7-1 Isaiah Austin handling the ball like a point guard and stepping outside to nail a 3. Two other future NBA players, Royce O’Neale and Taurean Prince, were starting to come into their own as versatile inside-outside talents.
Motley knew he had a long way to go.
“A lot of those guys were very talented and did different things,” Motley said. “Rico was a bruiser who really went after offensive rebounds. Isaiah was 7-foot and skilled. Taurean was a hybrid 3-4 type of guy. I knew I had to get a lot better at a lot of things to guard those guys.”
Facing those guys day after day sharply heightened Motley’s learning curve.
By his redshirt junior year, Motley developed into a second-team All-American and the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award winner.
Motley’s ascendance made him the Baylor men’s basketball player of the decade in a joint vote by the Tribune-Herald and members of the Baylor athletic department.
Ekpe Udoh was chosen as Baylor’s defensive player of the decade while Brady Heslip was named the top sixth man.
Motley is now a third-year NBA player in the Los Angeles Clippers’ organization, and values the time he spent honing his skills and transforming his body to prepare for the league.
“Johnathan was always someone who had a good skill set,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But throughout his four years at Baylor, his physical development combined with the maturity of his game brought him into a position to be the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year. He had the disposition to dominate.”
Motley averaged almost a double-double in 2016-17 with 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 69.9 percent from the free throw line, Motley was a terror for defenses to guard because of his ability to post up and get loose for jump shots.
That Baylor team became the first in school history to reach No. 1 as it opened the season with 15 straight wins. The Bears finished 27-8 and reached the Sweet 16 before losing to South Carolina at Madison Square Garden.
While that edition of the Bears featured talented players like forwards Ish Wainright and T.J. Maston, point guard Manu Lecomte and center Jo Lual-Acuil, Motley was often their go-to player in key situations.
“I remember just how close that team was on and off the court,” Motley said. “Everyone knew his role. All the guys bought in and they trusted me to be a leader.”
The Johnathan Motley who hit the floor in 2017 looked nothing like the rail-thin freshman who had come to Baylor four years earlier. He built his body from 200 to 230 pounds, and could grind with the best forwards in the Big 12 night after night.
Motley was glad that he redshirted his first year on campus because it gave him time to start gaining the strength he needed to endure the physical nature of the Big 12.
“(Baylor strength coach) Charlie Melton played a huge part in getting my body ready to play in the NBA,” Motley said. “I gained muscle mass and strength, and I was able to hold guys off and not get pushed around easy. The Big 12 is a very physical league because you’re going against experienced guys who have been in the weight room three or four years.”
His numbers jumped every year as he averaged 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds as a redshirt freshman and 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds as a sophomore. After averaging close to 21 minutes per game during his first two seasons for the Bears, he averaged 30.5 minutes as a fourth-year junior and was such a dominating force that Drew wanted to keep him on the court.
“Getting the opportunity had a lot to do with that,” Motley said. “I was producing the whole time there. Once you get on the big stage and become the main guy, it gives you an opportunity to show what you can do. I took my opportunity and ran with it.”
Motley decided to forgo his fifth year at Baylor and signed as a free agent with the Dallas Mavericks following the 2017 NBA draft. He’s been in the Clippers’ organization for the last two years, and played in 13 NBA games this season before the coronavirus shut down the season in mid-March.
It still means a lot to Motley to earn the Karl Malone Award. He remains the only Baylor men’s basketball player to be recognized with a national individual award.
“It had definitely never been done before in Baylor history, so it means a lot because we’ve had so many talented guys come through,” Motley said. “It’s something I’ll always cherish.”
While Motley made an impact on the court for the Bears over three seasons, Udoh played just one year after transferring from Michigan.
But his all-around scoring, passing and defensive skills helped elevate the Bears to their first Elite Eight appearance under Drew in 2010. Baylor nearly made its first Final Four appearance since 1950 before losing to eventual NCAA champion Duke in Houston.
The Bears couldn’t wait to get Udoh on the court after watching him perform in practice during his redshirt transfer year in 2008-09. He averaged 13.9 points and a team-high 9.8 rebounds while setting a then-Big 12 record with 133 blocks for a team that finished 28-8 and tied for second in the Big 12.
The 6-10 Udoh was the defensive leader as he patrolled the middle of Baylor’s zone and rarely let opponents drive to the basket.
“He was the human eraser,” Drew said. “Any mistake we made on defense he was able to clean up. He had the ability to make it hard for teams to get an easy basket. He was such an intelligent defender who could read plays and know what offenses tried to do. He had the instincts to go along with mental awareness.”
Udoh understood the value of playing great defense from his first days on the court as a kid in Edmond, Okla. He always wanted to be the guy who could shut down opposing players.
“I learned fundamentals of defense early and that year (2009-10) my timing was really good,” Udoh said. “We had length on our back line, so if you got past our front line you had to meet me at the rim. I’m still a rim protector to this day. That has been my bread and butter throughout my career.”
Udoh knew his position so well that sometimes he could lull opposing players into thinking they could get past him. Then he’d quickly leap at the last second and swat away their shot with his length and remarkable timing.
“I was blessed by my ancestors with length and height,” Udoh said. “I pretty much know where I’m supposed to be. I would make it seem like I didn’t know what I was doing and then contest them at the rim.”
Following the 2010 season, Udoh became the highest draft pick in Baylor history when the Golden State Warriors took him with the sixth pick in the first round after forgoing his fifth-year senior season. He’s gone on to play for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz, and is currently playing professional basketball in China.
Heslip had a much different value during his three seasons for the Bears after transferring from Boston College. The Bears have never had a more dangerous 3-point shooter as he shot 43.7 percent for his career with the Bears.
Though he started much of his career, the Ontario native could also come off the bench and light up defenses. As a senior in 2013-14, Heslip started 19 games and came off the bench for 19, and was Baylor’s second-leading scorer with 11.7 points per game.
Most of his shots came from 3-point range as he nailed a school-record 118 of 254 for a sizzling 46.5 percent for a Baylor team that reached the Sweet 16.
Heslip often performed at his best in the NCAA tournament. As a redshirt sophomore in 2012, he opened the tournament by nailing five 3-pointers against South Dakota State before hitting a career-high nine treys in a win over Colorado to advance to the Sweet 16.
“Brady was not only an outstanding shooter, but the bigger the moment, the better he performed,” Drew said. “There’s no question his shooting was so outstanding that everybody talked about that and rightfully so. But he had a tremendous assist-to-turnover ratio. His basketball IQ was off the charts as well.”
Baylor All-Decade Men’s Basketball Team
Player of the decade: Johnathan Motley
Defender of the decade: Ekpe Udoh
Sixth man of the decade: Brady Heslip
First team
Pos Player Seasons Ht Pts Reb Notable
F Johnathan Motley (2014-17) 6-10 12.0 6.4 Karl Malone Award winner
F Quincy Acy (2008-12) 6-7 9.8 6.0 10 dunks vs. UT in 2010 game
G Pierre Jackson (2011-13) 5-10 16.7 3.3 6.5 assists per game
G Tweety Carter (2006-10) 5-11 11.0 2.2 38.4 3-point percentage
G LaceDarius Dunn (2007-11) 6-4 17.1 4.4 2,285 points No. 2 in Big 12 history
Second team
F Ekpe Udoh (2009-10) 6-10 13.9 9.8 2010 Big 12 newcomer of year
F Rico Gathers (2012-16) 6-8 8.6 8.0 1,134 rebounds school record
F Taurean Prince (2012-16) 6-8 10.2 4.2 Art of rebounding video went viral
F Perry Jones III (2010-12) 6-11 13.7 7.4 52.2 FG percentage
G Kenny Chery (2013-15) 5-11 11.4 2.8 85.8 FT percentage
*Current players with eligibility remaining not included.
