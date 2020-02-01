LUBBOCK – Baylor’s Alyssa Miller and KC Lightfoot both climbed high in the Bears’ third track and field meet of the season.
Miller tied the BU indoor school record for the women’s high jump, clearing 5-101/4. That tied Kristen Stepcick’s school record that had held up since the 1993 Southwest Conference Championship.
Meanwhile, Lightfoot – the national leader in the men’s pole vault – cleared 19 feet for the second straight week. He went 19-01/4 to take home the win and equal his mark from last week. Tuesdi Tidwell made it a Baylor sweep in the pole vault, as she took the women’s title at 14-11/4.
Baylor also got wins from Mikayla Deshazer in the “B” section of the women’s shot put (48-2), and from Connor Laktasic in the men’s mile (4:19.20).
Baylor will take next weekend off, then return to action Feb. 14-15, when some of the team goes to the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas and the rest heads to the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.
