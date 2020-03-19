The Baylor softball team was already in Gainesville to play a Top 25 weekend series against Florida when the news came down that the SEC had suspended spring sports due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Updated cancellations kept coming in waves. Eventually the NCAA decided to cancel all spring sports championships, meaning that the No. 24 Lady Bears’ bounce-back 19-5 season had come to an abrupt end.
A week later, Baylor coach Glenn Moore is still trying to come to grips with it.
“There’s still a sense of reality setting in, shock, a surreal feeling,” Moore said. “This is something that had not been experienced by any of us. But this is more serious than softball. Everyone has to be focused on what we’re asked to do and trusting in our leadership and trusting in our faith as well. The bigger picture is that people are dying, and as Americans usually do we’ll stiffen our backbone and do our part.”
The NCAA has stated that it would be “appropriate” that seniors are given the chance to return next season for another year of eligibility, but Moore said that decision hasn’t yet been finalized.
Among Baylor’s five seniors, all-Big 12 outfielder Kyla Walker has told Moore that she won’t return for another season. She has already received her undergraduate degree and had returned for her fifth season this year after missing the 2019 season following hip surgery.
Walker will leave Baylor as the program’s career hitting leader with a .406 average while scoring 126 runs and stealing 42 bases.
“I told her she’s one of the best offensive players we’ve ever had in our program and one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Moore said. “I was blessed to coach her. It’s a shame she’s not on our All-American wall, but that’s because she’s been injured every year. She’s an All-American in my book.”
However, Moore said fifth-year senior pitcher Gia Rodoni told him that she plans to return next season if the NCAA allows an extra year of eligibility. The all-Big 12 pitcher missed last season with a knee injury, but was off to a tremendous start this year with an 8-3 record and a 1.15 ERA.
In her final game of the season, Rodoni threw a one-hitter and amassed 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Houston on March 10. Rodoni has compiled a 55-20 career record with a school record-tying five no-hitters. Like Walker, she's already earned her undergraduate degree.
“Gia said she would like to have another chance, and this is not the year she sat out for,” Moore said. “In her last outing, she was one batter from a perfect game. She was getting back to the Gia we knew.”
Moore said senior second baseman Nicky Dawson and catcher-shortstop Taylor Ellis indicated they would return next year, while senior first baseman Goose McGlaun hasn’t yet decided.
The NCAA allows Division I softball programs 12 scholarships, meaning most players are on partial scholarships. Unlike full scholarship sports like football and basketball, softball players usually have to find additional financing to fund their education, including academic scholarships.
The NCAA will likely have to expand its scholarship limits to make the extra year of eligibility for seniors feasible. In November, Baylor signed five incoming players in the 2021 class.
“There are so many moving parts in making that (an extra year for seniors) happen,” Moore said. “Do we add scholarships because we signed our full allotment? Do we give seniors an exemption for that year? Some kids will not be able to afford another year. A lot of different questions have to be answered before determining who comes back.”
Rodoni would be a sixth-year senior next season like former Baylor All-American Whitney Canion, who pitched for the Lady Bears from 2009-14 after two seasons ended with injuries. Canion led the Lady Bears to Women’s College World Series berths in 2011 and 2014.
“That worked out pretty well,” Moore said. “So we do have a precedent.”
Moore is proud of the way his team bounced back this season following his first losing season in 19 years at Baylor. With Rodoni, Walker and starting outfielder Maddison Kettler out with injuries, the Lady Bears finished 18-31 last season including a 2-16 Big 12 record.
“It verifies how the injuries really affected us,” Moore said. “We had to deal with something out of our control. It was a season not indicative of Baylor softball. The fact that we came back into the Top 25 is evidence we have a strong program. I keep tooting the horn that we’re the No. 1 private school in the nation.”
Moore said most of his players have already left campus since Baylor is finishing its spring semester with online instruction due to the coronavirus. He said Baylor’s strength and conditioning staff has given the players individual workout recommendations.
While the softball team’s season was canceled before Big 12 play began, Moore feels worse for the Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams. Both were ranked in the top five in the national polls and were likely No. 1 regional seeds before the NCAA tournament was canceled.
Scott Drew was seeking Baylor’s first men’s basketball national championship while women’s coach Kim Mulkey was seeking to win her fourth national title and second straight following last year’s championship.
“I loved listening to what Scott Drew had to say (in a Tuesday press conference) because he was so positive,” Moore said. “If I ever think about what we were headed for this season, I think of what they had. Coach Mulkey had a chance to repeat. But the most important thing right now is taking care of our families.”
