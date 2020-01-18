The Baylor Lady Bears kept up their habit of throwing haymakers when No. 17 West Virginia came into the gym.
Baylor, the defending national champion and No. 2 ranked team in the current Associated Press poll, handed out a 91-51 beat down of the Mountaineers on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.
The Lady Bears (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) picked up their fourth win of the season against a ranked foe, and this one was by far the most lopsided. In doing so, Baylor boosted its Big 12 winning streak to a school and conference record 45 games.
“We’re playing good, guys,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We’re scoring the ball at all positions. They make me look like a good coach.”
Baylor guard Moon Ursin came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points. Forward NaLyssa Smith posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of action. Guards Juicy Landrum and Te’a Cooper and forward Queen Egbo gave Baylor five players in double-digits scoring as they had 14, 11 and 10 respectively.
The Lady Bears have been absolutely dominant in conference play so far, winning their first four games by at least 21 points. Baylor’s two conference wins on their home floor have been by an average of 43 points after the Lady Bears hammered Oklahoma State by 46 last Sunday.
Baylor fans seem to be taking notice as well. The crowd of 7,004 at the Ferrell Center including a large contingent of students behind the basket that Baylor shot at in the first half.
“It’s definitely something you notice, especially being on that end of the court,” Ursin said. “They’re just yelling our names and they’re cheering for us and they’re making all these comments. They’re just getting us going. And then when you look up there and you see them all standing up excited because you made a big play, that makes a big difference for us.”
Ursin, normally one of the first Baylor players off the bench, got in the action early in the second quarter and hardly left the floor the rest of the way. She went 8 for 12 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.
That’s how Ursin bested her previous career best of 20 points, which she logged in a win at Texas last season.
“I think my teammates were finding me a lot tonight,” Ursin said. “I saw the first two go down, then the third and I just got in rhythm after a while.”
Baylor held West Virginia without a field goal for more than five minutes of the first half and went from seven-point edge to a 16-point margin in that time.
The Lady Bears got to running as Cooper threw a long bounce pass to Smith for a fast break layup and, on the next trip down the floor, guard DiDi Richards found Cooper with a deep pass for another easy basket.
That forced a West Virginia timeout with Baylor leading 24-8, less than a minute into the second quarter.
Guard Tynice Martin ended the Mountaineers’ scoring drought with a 3-pointer with 9:03 remaining before halftime.
But Baylor held West Virginia to just six points the rest of the half.
That allowed the Lady Bears to surge ahead 42-17 at intermission.
“When you hold a West Virginia team to (17) points in the first half, I feel like that’s good defense,” Mulkey said.
West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick made 4 of 8 field goals in the first half. But that accounted for all but one of the Mountaineers field goals as they shot less than 18 percent in the first 20 minutes.
Cooper paced Baylor with nine points at the break.
Mulkey let the reserves play most of the second half and they controlled things. All 11 players on the Baylor roster logged at least eight minutes and 10 of the 11 scored at least four points.
“When you have an opportunity to play as many kids as we played, not just tonight but in Kansas the last game, that’s only going to make us better,” Mulkey said. “I don’t feel like in tonight’s game or the Kansas game that we missed a beat no matter who was on the floor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.