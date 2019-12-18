HOUSTON – Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell has earned a reputation for intense defense, but he showed he could double down and become an offensive force too.
Mitchell collected career highs with 19 points and four steals to lead the No. 10 Bears to a 91-63 win over Tennessee-Martin in a late game Wednesday night at Toyota Center.
Mitchell, a sophomore transfer from Auburn, came into the game averaging 8.3 points. But he hit nine of 12 shots against the Skyhawks (3-7) to help the Bears (9-1) win their eighth straight game.
“Davion was tremendous on both ends of the court,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “The last game before Christmas really scares coaches. Sometimes players go on break before the break happens, but we took care of business in the second half.”
Mitchell had plenty of help as the Bears shot 55.7 percent and five players scored in double figures. Jared Butler collected 19 points, six assists and three steals while MaCio Teague scored 12 points and Mark Vital 11.
Flo Thamba finished with career highs with 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Baylor’s defense was superb by forcing 19 turnovers and limiting the Skyhawks to 35 percent shooting.
“Flo gave us great energy and played hard,” Drew said. ”We did a much better job of not turning it over in the second half and getting open shots.”
The game was the third of the day in the Battleground 2k19 event, and Mitchell helped the Bears jump out to a 17-5 lead as he drained a 3-pointer before stealing the ball, drawing a foul, and hitting the free throw for a three-point play.
But the Skyhawks got back into the game by getting hot from three-point range. They closed Baylor’s lead to 19-18 when Quintin Dove scored on a putback with 8:35 remaining in the first half.
With Butler reeling off seven straight points, the Bears went into halftime with a 38-30 lead.
Butler stayed hot to open the second half as he scored on a pair of drives and a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 53-37. Vital led Baylor’s defense by blocking Parker Stewart’s 3-point attempt into the fifth row of the stands.
Baylor put away the Skyhawks for good with a 17-2 run to open up a 76-45 lead. Mitchell was at the heart of the streak as he scored three times on drives to the basket while Teague nailed a 3-pointer.
