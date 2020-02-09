CLEARWATER, Fla. — Steffany Dickerson threw a five-hitter and collected seven strikeouts as Missouri State blanked the Baylor softball team, 3-0, on Sunday morning to complete the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
After opening Friday with wins over No. 23 Auburn and Louisville, Baylor (2-2) dropped a 9-1 decision to Missouri on Saturday before Sunday’s loss to Missouri State (1-4).
“Today I was disappointed that we did not respond better to Saturday’s loss,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “It’s early but all games are important. The weekend proved two things. We can be very good, and we aren’t good yet.”
Baylor starting pitcher Sidney Holman-Mansell (0-1) gave up four hits and three runs in three innings before Gia Rodoni shut out Missouri State in the final three innings.
Dickerson hit a run-scoring single in the second inning before Missouri State picked up two more third-inning runs. Bailey Greenlee reached on an error and scored on Daphne Plummer’s single before Kelly Metter reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch.
Baylor threatened in the fifth when Lou Gilbert and Emily Hott singled and Kyla Walker walked to load the bases. But Dickerson (1-1) struck out Nicky Dawson to end the inning.
The game lasted six innings instead of seven due to travel purposes. Baylor will play its first home game against Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.
