Baylor senior wide receiver Denzel Mims was named Big 12 co-offensive player of the week while junior Grayland Arnold was named special teams player of the week.
Mims made seven catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears' 63-14 win over UTSA last Saturday at McLane Stadium. Mims' three touchdowns tied his career high that he recorded against Oklahoma in 2017.
Mims shared the offensive award with Texas receiver Devin Duvernay, a former Baylor commitment who made 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns against LSU.
Arnold returned a punt for a 73-yard touchdown against UTSA, marking Baylor's first punt return for a score since Levi Norwood in 2013.
Oklahoma cornerback Brendan Hadley-Riles was named defensive player of the week after returning an interception for a 30-yard touchdown and recovering a fumble against South Dakota State.
