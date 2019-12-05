Baylor safety Chris Miller often shoots across the field like a runaway train to lay a big hit on a quarterback or wide receiver.
Miller knows no other speed than full blast. Anything less wouldn’t seem appropriate for a player who has built his career on making turf-rattling defensive plays.
“Wherever he goes, he goes 100 mph,” said Baylor linebacker Ross Matiscik. “He’s like a heat-seeking missile. Even in practice, he runs like that. Having someone who can cover the field from sideline to sideline helps cover a lot of mistakes that we might make.”
Miller still has his foot on the pedal, but he’s learning to tap the brakes a little more often.
Three targeting calls this season have made the second-team all-Big 12 senior safety think more about where he unleashes a big hit.
“Going as hard as I am, I have to learn to control it, especially on quarterbacks,” Miller said. “Coach (Phil) Snow has worked with me day to day on lowering my target, properly tackling somebody, and sometimes even going for the ball in that situation to prevent those calls. I try to limit it as much as possible because I want to be there for my team.”
Miller’s first targeting call came against Kansas State when he crashed the crown of his helmet high into receiver Samuel Wheeler on a route across the middle. Since he was ejected in the second half of that game, NCAA rules forced him to sit out the first half of Baylor’s next game against Texas Tech.
But a week later, Miller was ejected for targeting for the second time in the second quarter against Oklahoma State when quarterback Spencer Sanders tried to rifle the ball to Tylan Wallace on a slant over the middle. Miller appeared to lead with his shoulder, but his helmet made contact with Wallace’s helmet as the receiver dipped his head.
Strike three came against West Virginia when Miller’s helmet appeared to glance off quarterback Austin Kendall as he was sliding to the turf. That targeting call resulted in Miller being suspended for Baylor’s next game against TCU.
“The first one, they said he hit with the top of the helmet,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “It wasn’t even flagged on the field, it was reviewed, and it was the right call. We don’t want us to hit with the top of our helmet, anyway. That’s where you get hurt.
“Then he hits the guy at Oklahoma State, and doesn’t knock him down. So it wasn’t like this big, vicious, blow-up hit. But he crouched his head again and he hit the guy in the head. So we said, you’ve got to lower your strike zone here. So the next one he lowers the strike zone, and the guy slides and he hits him.”
The Baylor coaches have been working with Miller to make sure he doesn’t lead with his helmet or hit opposing ballcarriers on their head. They want him to stay aggressive but also be more careful with how he tackles players.
“I think two (targeting calls) were unlucky and the other I think was his fault,” said Snow, Baylor’s defensive coordinator. “So you just have to be as careful as you can when you hit people. There are a lot of players who go into that contact, and when a guy goes down they don’t even try to hit him, but that’s not Chris. I don’t want to change who he is. He’s just got to be smart, and hopefully we’ve gone beyond him getting targeting and that he’ll finish the season with us.”
Since Miller knew he wouldn’t play against TCU, he spent the week on defense playing for the scout team to help the Baylor offense prepare for the game.
He admits it was tough to watch the Nov. 9 game in Fort Worth on television back home in Waco, and was relieved when the Bears pulled out a 29-23 win in triple overtime to improve to 9-0.
“I definitely want to be on the road for big games like against TCU, and I would have loved to be there with my teammates,” Miller said. “It hurts us in a lot of ways. I just want to play.”
There’s no question how valuable Miller is to Baylor’s Big 12-leading defense. Despite the time he’s missed due to the targeting calls, he’s the Bears’ fifth-leading tackler with 55 heading into the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
After returning from the suspension against TCU, Miller made a career-high 13 tackles while also forcing a fumble and breaking up a pass in Baylor’s 34-31 loss to Oklahoma.
The Sooners played that game without dynamic wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Miller knows Baylor’s secondary will have to try to contain him in the championship game.
“Lamb is a great player, a threat every time he touches the ball,” Miller said. “That’s what makes him the great player he is because everyone knows he can catch the deep ball and everything. But when he gets the ball in his hands, the ability to make you miss in space, that’s what really separates him this season. But I feel like if we play the way we’re able to, I feel we’ll be able to control them.”
At 6-0 and 191 pounds, Miller is bigger than a lot of college safeties and obviously packs a lot of muscle into every tackle. His outgoing personality and the focus and energy that he brings to every practice have made him one of Baylor’s leaders.
“He’s really valuable, and not just in the position he plays, but the attitude he brings for everybody around him,” Snow said. “He just loves to play and he’s going to tackle, and they all know he’s going to be there.”
Snow has enjoyed watching Miller grow as a player since Rhule and his staff arrived at Baylor in December 2016. After seeing spot duty as a true freshman out of Frisco Lone Star High School in 2016, Miller collected 28 tackles and recovered a fumble as a sophomore for the Bears in 2017.
Grasping Snow’s thick defensive playbook wasn’t easy, but Miller has learned that details matter.
“When I first saw that playbook, I was very overwhelmed,” Miller said. “It’s like a whole NFL playbook, so you have to put the time in and love the game like I do. I have to make sure I get the little details that he has in every coverage, as well as my footwork and technique. Whatever he calls I’m ready for it.”
Miller started 12 of 13 games in 2018 and made a considerable impact with 67 tackles to help the Bears rise from a 1-11 season in 2017 to 7-6 last year, capped by a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
Switching from a 4-3 base defense to a 3-3-5 alignment, the Bears’ defense has emerged as the best in the Big 12 this season, holding opponents to 18.4 points per game while recording a league-high 40 sacks and 28 turnovers.
“I think it (the 3-3-5 defense) fits us so well because we have so many athletes on the field,” Miller said. “You see our defensive backs unit, and linemen like James Lynch are making our job easier. I feel like as a unit we work together, pushing and getting the most out of each other every day, and that’s what has led us to the success we’ve had this year.”
Forcing turnovers is always a major topic of discussion for Baylor’s defensive backs as they compete to see who can get the most. While safety Grayland Arnold has intercepted six passes, Miller is still looking for his first.
“I know Grayland feels like he’s hot right now with the year he’s having,” Miller said. “Seeing him out there, it makes the young guys like JT Woods and Christian Morgan want to get out there and make plays and get turnovers. We have a sticker on the back of our helmets for big plays and turnovers and things like that, and everyone wants to have a lot. I feel like that’s definitely motivating us.”
Miller sets a high bar for the energy the Baylor defensive backs need to bring to every practice and game. He wants to be an example for his teammates.
“I pride myself that I don’t want anyone to play harder than me,” Miller said. “When I’m out there, I definitely want to stand out with my athletic ability as far as making plays and being able to bring big hits to the game and energy that my teammates can feed off.”
Miller hopes to play in the NFL next year, and believes his size, instincts and hitting ability will work in his favor. But first he has unfinished business for the Bears as they try to win the Big 12 championship game and earn a Sugar Bowl berth or a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Snow is glad Miller is playing for his defense and still wants him to play with the speed and aggressiveness that’s made him an all-Big 12 safety. But Snow wants him to play with controlled aggression.
“Chris is a unique player,” Snow said. “You can look across the country and there aren’t many players who play as fast as he does. With his speed and when you enter contact, things change so fast for him. If you take that away from Chris, then he’s not Chris.”
