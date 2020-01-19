Offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua became the first commitment of the Dave Aranda era as he flipped from Michigan to Baylor on Sunday night.
The 6-5, 330-pound Mazzccua is a three-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. His commitment came three days after Aranda was named Baylor's head football coach on Thursday.
Baylor signed 12 players for the 2020 class during the early period in December, but is looking for several more players for the Feb. 5 NCAA signing day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.