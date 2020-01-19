Offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua became the first commitment of the Dave Aranda era as he flipped from Michigan to Baylor on Sunday night.

The 6-5, 330-pound Mazzccua is a three-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. His commitment came three days after Aranda was named Baylor's head football coach on Thursday.

Baylor signed 12 players for the 2020 class during the early period in December, but is looking for several more players for the Feb. 5 NCAA signing day.

