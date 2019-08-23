Baylor will hold its annual “Meet the Bears” event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule and his football team will be available for autographs along with players from other Baylor sports.
Football player autograph lines will be separated by positions and will be located throughout the 100-level concourse, along with the Spirit Squads and other teams. Players will only sign the exclusive “Meet the Bears” poster.
Fan Fest activities for children include inflatable games, face painting and photo opportunities. Concession stands will be open with snacks and beverages available for purchase.
Baylor freshman Brooksby qualifies for U.S. Open
FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Baylor incoming freshman Jenson Brooksby earned a spot in the U.S. Open main draw by defeating Pedro Martinez, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3, in the qualifying draw final on Friday.
In doing so, Brooksby grabbed a spot in the U.S. Open for the second straight year after he received a wild card entry in 2018.
Brooksby, the 2018 USTA National 18’s junior champion in Kalamazoo, Mich., also advanced to the singles semifinals at the U.S. Open Junior Tennis Championships last fall.
Brooksby will play in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Monday. Opponent and time are yet to be determined.
AP Source: Lakers plan to sign Dwight Howard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis, a person familiar with the decision says.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn’t been completed for Howard to make an improbable return to the Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure.
The eight-time All-Star selection will be the ostensible replacement for center DeMarcus Cousins, who recently tore a knee ligament after signing with the Lakers as a free agent last month. Cousins could be sidelined for the entire upcoming season, and Howard will team with JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis to play the center spot for the Lakers.
Kings, NBA taking no action against Walton in assault case
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings and the NBA have announced they are taking no action against Luke Walton after not finding enough evidence during an investigation into allegations that the coach sexually assaulted a woman.
The team and league began a joint investigation in April following a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant, who “elected not to participate in the investigation. Based on this and the available evidence, the investigators determined that there was not a sufficient basis to support the allegations made against coach Walton.”
The Kings and NBA said Friday the matter is considered closed barring further evidence emerging.