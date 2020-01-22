Assistant football coach Joey McGuire has agreed to stay at Baylor and is working toward finalizing his contract, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
McGuire was an assistant under former Baylor coach Matt Rhule for three seasons, serving as tight ends coach for two years before moving to defensive ends coach last year.
At his introductory press conference on Monday, new Baylor head coach Dave Aranda expressed the need to keep McGuire on staff.
With McGuire staying, Aranda will keep all three former Texas high school coaches that Rhule hired following his arrival in 2016. Offensive line coach Shawn Bell is returning in a yet to be determined on-field position while David Wetzel will also stay at Baylor in the football relations department.
McGuire has been one of Baylor’s most prominent recruiters for the last three years with his extensive connections to Texas high school coaches.
After serving as an assistant at Cedar Hill High School from 1997 to 2002, he took over as the head coach in 2003 and won state titles in 2006, 2013 and 2014. He also won nine bi-district championships and seven district championships while compiling a 141-42 record.
After Rhule left to coach the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7, many Baylor players and fans supported McGuire to be promoted to the Bears’ head coach.
Baylor’s defensive line was one of the most improved units on the team in 2019 as the Bears finished with a Big 12-high 46 sacks. Players dubbed McGuire the “turnover coach” as he was in charge of emphasizing getting more turnovers. The Bears led the Big 12 by forcing 30 turnovers in their 11-3 season that ended with a 26-14 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.